Wednesday Headlines: The End of Chris Mack at Louisville

According to The Athletic’s Seth Davis, Louisville Cardinals basketball head coach Chris Mack will most likely be on his way out of the program. Mack and the Board will reportedly meet on Wednesday to discuss a separation agreement with assistant Mike Pegues set to act as interim head coach.

A source has confirmed to ⁦@TheAthletic⁩ that Chris Mack and Louisville are finalizing a separation agreement pending Board approval tomorrow.



Louisville, coach Chris Mack negotiating final stages of separation agreement: Source



via @TheAthletic https://t.co/E3utpxJA9Y — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) January 25, 2022

When Mack was hired it seemed like everyone deemed the acquisition a home run and there wasn’t a better candidate on the market. It’s safe to say that couldn’t have been more incorrect. In less than four seasons with Louisville, Mack will leave with a 68-37 record that resulted in just one Big East Championship (2018) and one NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Cardinals are currently 11-9 and 1-5 over their last six games. Their recruiting classes have been subpar. The school currently has an interim athletic director as well as an interim president. All in all, life as Louisville’s head coach hasn’t exactly been sunshine and rainbows.

What was your reaction to the Chris Mack news? Were you surprised? In what direction will Louisville go in their search for a new head coach?

Dominique Yates took to Twitter with his list of possible replacements. Do you think this former Wildcat coach will receive an offer?

Let us know in the comment section below.

Tweet of the Day:

Have to be happy for Big Papi.

Headlines

BBNFL: That’s all, folks! - Kentucky Sports Radio

No former Wildcats left in this year’s NFL playoffs.

Kentucky gets early start with Tre Johnson - Cats Illustrated

This is what we like to see.

UK now on prowl for No. 2 seed at SEC Tournament - Kentucky Sports Radio

How will the the rest of the season finish up?

Sean Payton stepping away after 16 years with Saints - ESPN

Will he end up coaching somewhere else?

Thrilling playoff games score blockbuster TV ratings - USA Today

Best weekend of football in recent history?

Bears finalizing deal to make Ryan Poles new general manager - ESPN

A new face to orchestrate moves in Chicago.

NFL betting: Kyle Shanahan has owned Sean McVay - Yahoo!

Who are you picking this weekend?

OSU’s AJ Ferrari, Isai Rodriguez seriously injured in car crash - ESPN

Prayers for these two athletes.