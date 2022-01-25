Twitter reactions to Wildcats’ OT thriller and 800th win for John Calipari

The Kentucky Wildcats scrape out a win against Mississippi State 82-74 in overtime, thanks to some late-game sharpshooting from Kellan Grady.

Kentucky led by as many as 16 in the game and seemed to be cruising, but a trap game is a trap game and Kentucky let off the gas just slightly, and the Bulldogs caught fire from three. Pair that with Jacob Toppin and Oscar Tshiebwe leaving the game due to them both turning an ankle, and the Bulldogs capitalized.

Kellan Grady was the savior in overtime, hitting two clutch threes to ice the game and put it out of reach.

The big story is obviously the absence of TyTy Washington. Without Washington, the offense doesn’t open up as much and seems stagnant for much of the shot clock. Another career game for Oscar Tshiebwe saved the Cats in this one.

Kentucky now turns their focus towards the Kansas Jayhawks, as they have a date with each other on Saturday night in Lawrence.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about the game:

Every time Kellan Grady shoots I think it's going in. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) January 26, 2022

Even when he misses, I want Grady to shoot more — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 26, 2022

Overtime Kellan Grady pic.twitter.com/UrS5xYzTVj — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) January 26, 2022

Kellan Grady hits BACK-TO-BACK triples in OT for @KentuckyMBB ♨️ pic.twitter.com/pcCrHkXTiG — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2022

Kellan Grady is ready to go home. — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) January 26, 2022

Can’t wait to watch this dude in March. pic.twitter.com/JtCrVh5iim — Eli Hershkovich (@EliHershkovich) January 26, 2022

Oscar Tshiebwe is the first @KentuckyMBB player with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in the same game since Mike Phillips vs. LSU on February 2nd, 1976 (35 points, 20 rebounds) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) January 26, 2022

Oscar getting 21/21 on just 11 shots. Dude works his ass off. — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) January 26, 2022

My son doesn’t know it but when he wakes up in the morning his name will be changed to Oscar. — Big Blue Express (@bigbluexpress) January 26, 2022

Retire #34 after this season #BBN — Will Levis Season (@BBNForever) January 26, 2022

That was the 800th career win for John Calipari — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) January 26, 2022

I'm cool with going to OT for Oscar Tshiebwe to get 21 & 21. Totally worth it. — Jason Marcum (@marcum89) January 26, 2022

.@KentuckyMBB goes 13 -0 at home winning in OT vs a good @HailStateMBK as 2 big 3’s by KELLAN GRADY were big . Also OSCAR TSHIEBWE has 21 & 22 rebs . & that is unreal . Where would the Cats be w/o these transfers? They have been #awesomenmbaby — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 26, 2022

Huggins de-motivated Oscar to 9 rebounds a game when he was at West Virginia, lolol — Dubbs09 (@Dubbs_09) January 26, 2022

You cannot give that award to anyone else. Oscar Tshiebwe is the NPOY. — KG (@kentucky_guyBBN) January 26, 2022

What was Cal thinking when both Mintz and Wheeler had early foul trouble with no Washington already?



“Thank goodness Dontaie has good thoughts about this game. Because he plays well against these guys and I don’t know why, but he does.” — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 26, 2022

Mississippi State's Iverson Molinar is the 32nd player to score at least 30 points against @KentuckyMBB at Rupp Arena. Teams are now 6-26 (.188) all-time against UK at Rupp Arena when they have a player score at least 30 points in the game. — Corey Price (@coreyp08) January 26, 2022

It's always going to be more of a grind in conference play. Learning to win close minus your best offensive option is a good night. Molinar's a stud. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 26, 2022

Big congrats to @UKCoachCalipari on his 800th win tonight. I was there for the first and it has been a wild ride ever since. Watching the work he put in to get to this point has had a huge impact on me and I am so proud of him — Dr.ErinCalipari (@TheErinCalipari) January 26, 2022

Oscar Tshiebwe now has one fewer rebound (303) than Bam Adebayo during his lone season at Kentucky in 18 fewer games. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) January 26, 2022

Win No. 8️⃣0️⃣0️⃣



Congrats to @UKCoachCalipari on his 800th on-court victory! pic.twitter.com/nv4V9MuFIV — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 26, 2022

