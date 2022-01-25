 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Twitter reactions to Wildcats’ OT thriller and 800th win for John Calipari

The Wildcats win their first overtime game of the season, and it’s the 800th victory for one John Calipari.

By Ianteasley
@ianteasley
John Calipari UK Athletics

The Kentucky Wildcats scrape out a win against Mississippi State 82-74 in overtime, thanks to some late-game sharpshooting from Kellan Grady.

Kentucky led by as many as 16 in the game and seemed to be cruising, but a trap game is a trap game and Kentucky let off the gas just slightly, and the Bulldogs caught fire from three. Pair that with Jacob Toppin and Oscar Tshiebwe leaving the game due to them both turning an ankle, and the Bulldogs capitalized.

Kellan Grady was the savior in overtime, hitting two clutch threes to ice the game and put it out of reach.

The big story is obviously the absence of TyTy Washington. Without Washington, the offense doesn’t open up as much and seems stagnant for much of the shot clock. Another career game for Oscar Tshiebwe saved the Cats in this one.

Kentucky now turns their focus towards the Kansas Jayhawks, as they have a date with each other on Saturday night in Lawrence.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about the game:

