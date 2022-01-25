Twitter reacts to Louisville and Chris Mack ‘Separation Agreement’

The Louisville Cardinals and head coach Chris Mack are reportedly finalizing a separation agreement for Mack and the Cards to part ways in Mack’s fourth season. The Cardinals sit at 11-9 on the season and have gone through a multitude of turmoil in the ‘21-’22 season.

Now, Mack seems to be on his way out just two seasons after fielding a top-10 team in 2019-20. Earlier today, Mack’s coaches radio show was canceled and reports surfaced that the Board of Trustees and the Athletic Association would be meeting on Wednesday.

After those initial reports, the writing seemed to be on the wall.

Louisville will be searching for a new head coach, their second coaching search in five seasons.

What was your favorite moment of the Chris Mack era at Louisville? Here’s what Twitter had to say about the impending agreement:

A source has confirmed to ⁦@TheAthletic⁩ that Chris Mack and Louisville are finalizing a separation agreement pending Board approval tomorrow.



Louisville, coach Chris Mack negotiating final stages of separation agreement: Source



via @TheAthletic https://t.co/E3utpxJA9Y — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) January 25, 2022

Many in the industry believe that Louisville is one of the top seven or eight jobs in college basketball.



Long line for this one. https://t.co/4voR9TC1ov — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 26, 2022

UofL has called a joint meeting for tomorrow at 4:00 for the Board of Trustees and the UofL Athletic Association. The meeting will address "pending litigation and personnel matters." Also, the Chris Mack coaches show schedule for tonight has been canceled. — Nick Coffey (@TheCardConnect) January 25, 2022

Source tells me there will be a meeting at Minardi Hall Wednesday morning at 830 with Louisville players, Chris Mack and interim AD Josh Heird. — rickbozich (@rickbozich) January 25, 2022

Louisville and Chris Mack are negotiating a separation agreement, per @SethDavisHoops.



Sure wish he had never left Xavier. What a mess. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) January 25, 2022

This guy would never agree to leave his team mid season would he pic.twitter.com/9F85noOYSz — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 26, 2022

Chris Mack and friend recount the amount of NCAA Tournaments and full seasons he completed at Louisville pic.twitter.com/b05kW62766 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 26, 2022

Former Louisville star Butch Beard on U of L basketball: “They have run it into the ground. Right now the basketball program is in the Ohio River, right next to the Belle of Louisville. The Belle of Louisville is going to float. The basketball program is getting ready to drown." — Tim Sullivan (@TimSullivan714) January 26, 2022

Would love to hear the UofL conspiracy theories about Payne being a Calipari mole within the program if it's KP https://t.co/thpGnhgWxB — Cameron Newton (@morrisoncrying) January 26, 2022

A lot of stuff has went down (or up) at Minardi over the years. https://t.co/q8FucVzqtL — Big Blue Express (@bigbluexpress) January 25, 2022

Will Wade is the only answer. Please. I’m begging. I’ll do anything. https://t.co/5VCKuHiVaU — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) January 25, 2022

Nate Oats clearly tanking for the Louisville job. Race is on. — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) January 26, 2022

“So you boys need a basketball coach?” pic.twitter.com/vZM5A6drm1 — Keg. (@GratefulKeg) January 26, 2022

Tom Crean has his team playing like a man who wants the Louisville job — Cameron Newton (@morrisoncrying) January 26, 2022

Louisville hires that would worry/annoy Kentucky, or at least its fans, the most: Bruce Pearl, Kenny Payne.



Pearl would get under Cal's skin. KP is the only human out there who might have the clout and connections to pry DJ Wagner, No. 1 in 2023, from Cal and UK.



Intrigue. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 26, 2022

Listen here y’all I’m dead serious… if you’re telling me there’s a chance I see Bruce Pearl at a Kroger in LOUISVILLE…… I won’t be able to not approach. — Hayley Minogue (@HayleyMinogueTV) January 26, 2022

There aren't a ton of college basketball hires that were universally praised only to fall flat like Chris Mack at Louisville. Archie Miller comes immediately to mind, but he's one of only a few. Maybe Shaka at Texas? But I even remember some hesitancy about the fit at that time — Craig Meyer (@CraigMeyerPG) January 26, 2022

Trying to think of the best Chris Mack memories at Louisville:

- Apologizing to Coach Cal for a 'leaked' video with Eric Wood

- Upsetting Buster Olney when he blew off a halftime interview

- Having the entire fanbase turn on him in under 4 years — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) January 26, 2022

