Twitter reacts to Louisville and Chris Mack ‘Separation Agreement’

Mack is on his way out.

By Ianteasley
@ianteasley
NCAA Basketball: Louisville at Virginia Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals and head coach Chris Mack are reportedly finalizing a separation agreement for Mack and the Cards to part ways in Mack’s fourth season. The Cardinals sit at 11-9 on the season and have gone through a multitude of turmoil in the ‘21-’22 season.

Now, Mack seems to be on his way out just two seasons after fielding a top-10 team in 2019-20. Earlier today, Mack’s coaches radio show was canceled and reports surfaced that the Board of Trustees and the Athletic Association would be meeting on Wednesday.

After those initial reports, the writing seemed to be on the wall.

Louisville will be searching for a new head coach, their second coaching search in five seasons.

What was your favorite moment of the Chris Mack era at Louisville? Here’s what Twitter had to say about the impending agreement:

