Chris Mack and Louisville set to part ways

The Louisville Cardinals are about to be in the market for a new men’s basketball coach.

According to The Athletic’s Seth Davis, Louisville and current head coach Chris Mack are finalizing a separation agreement.

This comes after news broke earlier today that a meeting of Louisville’s Board of Trustees and Athletics Board was called for Wednesday. It’s now been confirmed that it will be to discuss Mack’s future.

In addition, today’s edition of the Chris Mack Radio Show was abruptly canceled in the afternoon.

Louisville is currently in the midst of one of its worst seasons ever. Wednesday’s loss at Virginia was the Cardinals’ fourth double-digit loss in its past five games, the first time that’s happened since 1940. They’re currently 11-9 and nowhere close to the NCAA Tournament bubble.

A lot of stuff has went down (or up) at Minardi over the years. https://t.co/q8FucVzqtL — Big Blue Express (@bigbluexpress) January 25, 2022

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.