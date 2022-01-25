Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston named to 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game

As always, the Kentucky Wildcats will be represented in the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game.

This year, Kentucky will have 5-star forward Chris Livingston and 5-star guard Cason Wallace in the premier high school all-star game. Both players signed their national letters of intent during the fall signing period.

Livingston, hailing from Akron (OH), is currently ranked No. 7 overall in the 2022 class by 247 Sports Composite. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound small forward committed to Kentucky over Memphis, Georgetown and Tennessee State among others.

The 2022 McDonald's All-American game roster was just announced by @malika_andrews on ESPN. The game will be played in Chicago on March 29. pic.twitter.com/0BJqpP0IDn — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) January 25, 2022

Wallace, from Richardson (TX), is ranked No. 8 overall by 247 Sports Composite. The 6-foot-4 combo guard picked Kentucky over Tennessee Volunteers and Texas Longhorns among others.

Also in contention for a McDAA selection was 5-star guard Skyy Clark, who also signed in the fall and was at one time a top-10 prospect in 2022. However, a torn ACL suffered over the summer led to him taking a drop in the rankings and not earning a McDAA berth. He’s currently No. 27 overall at 247 Sports Composite.

