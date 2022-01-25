TyTy Washington is out vs. Mississippi State

The Kentucky Wildcats will be without TyTy Washington when they host Mississippi State tonight at 9 pm ET.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony was the first to break the news, adding that Washington’s status for Saturday vs. the Kansas Jayhawks is still TBD. KSR’s Jack Pilgrim has since confirmed the news.

TyTy Washington will not play for Kentucky versus Mississippi State tonight (ESPN, 9pm ET) due to an ankle injury, a source told ESPN. Availability for Kansas this weekend is yet to be determined. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) January 25, 2022

Washington suffered an ankle injury early in Saturday’s loss to the No. 1 Auburn Tigers. He had to be helped off the floor and into the locker room for further testing, though he was later seen walking around without assistance.

Losing Washington is a tough blow, but Kentucky should still be able to win tonight at home vs. Mississippi State. Saturday at No. 5 Kansas is a whole different ballgame, as it’s hard to see this Kentucky team winning at Lawrence while not at full strength.

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so make sure you go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.