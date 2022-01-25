UK recruits take big drop in On3’s 2022 football rankings, and Vince Marrow is not happy

With signing day approaching in the coming weeks for the class of 2022, the final recruiting rankings are starting to be unveiled by the major recruiting services.

Monday, On3 released their final rankings for the class, and the Kentucky Wildcats are well represented among the top 300 put out by the site, though several guys took major drops.

The final 2022 On300 ranking is here!



Read more here: https://t.co/EmAcDEKoL6 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 24, 2022

Ranked 14th overall in the team rankings (5th in the SEC), this is arguably the best class in school history. With 19 players in total the class breaks down with 12 4-star players and seven 3-star players.

The good news is two incoming freshman made big jumps, as Alex Afari jumped up 73 spots to No. 207, and Keaten Wade went from unranked to No. 239.

The bad news is two players fell from 5-star status in Kiyaunta Goodwin and Barion Brown.

Goodwin saw his stock fall down from No. 14 to No. 158 in the class, while Brown comes in at No. 90, falling from his previous spot of No. 24. Brown is now considered the highest commit in the class at that position.

Nikolas Haul, originally ranked No. 90, dropped down to No. 190.

Those drops are head-scratchers for sure, and Vince Marrow didn't waste much time to let them hear about it.

It’s funny before a kid commits to us he’s top 30 then commits he’s 150 another kid goes to up north and now he’s 5star. Lol straight joke but we will keep taking care of our business on the field. Go Big Blue. — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) January 24, 2022

Much like the head coach, the Kentucky program has taken on a very blue-collar mentality of letting their play prove it on the field despite the rankings. It’s hard to find an argument against that mentality when you look at the results and player development to go alongside with it.

Either way, the Kentucky football team is coming off its second 10-win season in four years and could be looking at a third with the returnees, incoming freshmen and transfers. This is unlike anything we have ever seen happening in Lexington.

Now it’s time to just keep building on that momentum.

90. WR Barion Brown

158. OT Kiyaunta Goodwin

190. OT Nikolas Hall

207. ATH Alex Afari

219. EDGE Tyreese Fearbry:

239. EDGE Keaten Wade

262. DL Deone Walker