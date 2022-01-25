Tuesday Headlines: Mississippi State Gameday

The Kentucky Wildcats will make their return to Rupp Arena tonight after a two-game road trip when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Mississippi State comes to Lexington 13-5 overall on the year with a 4-2 record in SEC play. Their four conference wins have come over then-ranked No. 24 Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Ole Miss while they’ve suffered losses to Florida and Ole Miss and also lost non-conference games to Louisville, Minnesota and Colorado State.

Junior guard Iverson Molinar is the Bulldogs’ leading scorer averaging 17.7 points per game.

Last season, Kentucky won the lone regular season matchup against the Bulldogs as Dontaie Allen’s 23 points guided the Cats to a 78-73 overtime win in Starkville, but Mississippi State got revenge by knocking Kentucky out of the SEC Tournament in the first round with a 74-73 victory in Nashville. The Bulldogs’ win was their first over UK in the John Calipari era.

Kentucky (15-4, 5-2) enters play still ranked 12th in the country despite their road 80-71 loss to now ranked No. 1 Auburn.

Can the Cats, who are 9.5-point favorites, take care of business, despite likely being without TyTy Washington and maybe Sahvir Wheeler? Make your prediction in the poll below:

Tweets of the Day:

Jacob Toppin says Kentucky has already spent time since Auburn on how to defend the lob. Walker Kessler was a nightmare on those Saturday. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 24, 2022

Practice makes perfect.

Highest graded SEC Edges this season:



Josh Paschal - 90.0

Will Anderson - 89.8

Kingsley Enagbare - 88.5

Nolan Smith - 84.5 pic.twitter.com/IFS3VSkMYk — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 18, 2022

A pretty impressive list to be ranked atop of.

