Kentucky vs. Mississippi State game thread and pregame reading

The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs tonight at 9 pm ET inside historic Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live on WatchESPN.

It was a tough outing for the Cats in Auburn, but when you lose your top offensive threat in TyTy Washington, along with your other point guard in Sahvir Wheeler, of course it’s going to be tough.

Despite the injuries, the Cats still showed a lot of heat and kept the game close until the end.

Now, they get to come back home and play a gritty Mississippi State team.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 in conference play so far and have given plenty of teams fits. Their star forward, Tolu Smith, will be out with a knee injury, but they’ve still got Garrison Brooks and D.J. Jeffries in the frontcourt.

For Kentucky, TyTy Washington is out, but it looks like Sahvir Wheeler will be able to play, so Kentucky should only be down one starter tonight.

Get ready for the action with some of these pregame reads.

Go Cats!