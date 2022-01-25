Early 2022 Kentucky football predictions

Spring practice for the Kentucky Wildcats football team is right around the corner.

With several key returnees and several key departures, spring ball is going to be crucial to help fill out some position groups as well as find some key players on both sides of the ball.

One of the fun part of the college football offseason are predictions, and Brad Crawford of 247 Sports gave some for each SEC team heading into next year.

Crawford is predicting an 8-4 (4-4) record for the Cats at this point heading into next season. Here are the wins and losses he has listed below:

Wins : Miami (Ohio), Youngstown State, Northern Illinois, South Carolina, Mississippi State, at Missouri, Vanderbilt, Louisville

: Miami (Ohio), Youngstown State, Northern Illinois, South Carolina, Mississippi State, at Missouri, Vanderbilt, Louisville Losses: at Florida, at Ole Miss, at Tennessee, Georgia

“The first of three teams from the SEC East who could end up 8-4 overall this season, expect a logjam at the top of the division behind Georgia.” Crawford writes. “Coming off Mark Stoops’ second 10-win campaign in 2021, the Wildcats welcome back several key contributors and have a schedule that sets up for quite a hot streak to begin if Kentucky is able to beat Florida on the road in Week 2.”

Kentucky schedule is not as favorable as this past season's wound up to be, but all continue to project to winnable games, especially in the East. Pick up that win in Gainesville while stealing one in Oxford or Knoxville, and Mark Stoops could very easily be looking at another 10-win season.

Football season can not get here fast enough.