College basketball rankings roundup for Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats went 1-1 this week after an impressive come from behind road victory over Texas A&M and a tough road loss to No. 2 Auburn.

What was most frustrating about Saturday was the fact that the Cats were in complete control of that game before they lost TyTy Washington to an ankle injury. Even without Washington, they still had the lead when Sahvir Wheeler went out after another hard screen.

Despite the loss, the Cats were not penalized by the AP Poll voters as they remained the No. 12 team in the country. They dropped one spot to No. 13 in the Coaches Poll.

Auburn is your new No. 1 team in the AP Poll, but Gonzaga remained the No. 1 team in the Coaches Poll.

The Cats will have another massive opportunity to make a statement this week as they hit the road once again on Saturday for a matchup against Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse.

1) Auburn Tigers

2) Gonzaga Bulldogs

3) Arizona Wildcats

4) Baylor Bears

5) Kansas Jayhawks

6) Purdue Boilermakers

7) UCLA Bruins

7) Houston Cougars

9) Duke Blue Devils

10) Michigan State Spartans

11) Wisconsin Badgers

12) Kentucky Wildcats

13) Texas Tech Red Raiders

14) Villanova Wildcats

15) USC Trojans

16) Ohio State Buckeyes

17) Providence Friars

18) Tennessee Volunteers

19) LSU Tigers

20) Connecticut Huskies

21) Xavier Musketeers

22) Marquette Golden Eagles

23) Iowa State Cyclones

24) Illinois Fighting Illini

25) Davidson Wildcats

1) Gonzaga

2) Auburn

3) Arizona

4) Baylor

5) Kansas

6) Purdue

7) Duke

8) UCLA

9) Houston

10) Michigan State

11) Wisconsin

12) Villanova

13) Kentucky

14) Texas Tech

15) USC

16) Ohio State

17) Providence

18) LSU

19) UConn

20) Tennessee

21) Illinois

22) Colorado State

23) Xavier

24) Iowa State

25) Texas

The Cats were on the rise again in the NET rankings as they now sit at No. 9 in the country. Kansas is currently No. 7.

They slipped a little in KenPom as they dropped from No. 5 to No. 8. Auburn jumped up to No. 5 with the win. Kansas is currently one spot below the Cats at No. 9.

Kentucky is still on the rise in the NCAA.com Power 36 rankings as they moved up to No. 6 with them realizing how Saturday was a tough task. “Not going to penalize the Wildcats for losing at Auburn.” Kansas came in at No. 4 up from No. 13.

In the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1, the Cats moved up from No. 13 to No. 9. They also noted that all of Kentucky’s losses this season are against quadrant 1 opponents away from home. Auburn is their new No. 1 and Kansas sits at No. 4.

The Cats dropped from No. 9 to No. 10 in ESPN’s power rankings for the top 16 teams. Auburn is also their No. 1 and Kansas sits at No. 5.

