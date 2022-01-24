College basketball rankings roundup for Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats went 1-1 this week after an impressive come from behind road victory over Texas A&M and a tough road loss to No. 2 Auburn.
What was most frustrating about Saturday was the fact that the Cats were in complete control of that game before they lost TyTy Washington to an ankle injury. Even without Washington, they still had the lead when Sahvir Wheeler went out after another hard screen.
Despite the loss, the Cats were not penalized by the AP Poll voters as they remained the No. 12 team in the country. They dropped one spot to No. 13 in the Coaches Poll.
Auburn is your new No. 1 team in the AP Poll, but Gonzaga remained the No. 1 team in the Coaches Poll.
The Cats will have another massive opportunity to make a statement this week as they hit the road once again on Saturday for a matchup against Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse.
AP Poll Top 25
4) Baylor Bears
7) UCLA Bruins
7) Houston Cougars
12) Kentucky Wildcats
13) Texas Tech Red Raiders
15) USC Trojans
16) Ohio State Buckeyes
17) Providence Friars
19) LSU Tigers
25) Davidson Wildcats
Coaches Poll Top 25
1) Gonzaga
2) Auburn
3) Arizona
4) Baylor
5) Kansas
6) Purdue
7) Duke
8) UCLA
9) Houston
10) Michigan State
11) Wisconsin
12) Villanova
13) Kentucky
14) Texas Tech
15) USC
16) Ohio State
17) Providence
18) LSU
19) UConn
20) Tennessee
21) Illinois
22) Colorado State
23) Xavier
24) Iowa State
25) Texas
The Cats were on the rise again in the NET rankings as they now sit at No. 9 in the country. Kansas is currently No. 7.
They slipped a little in KenPom as they dropped from No. 5 to No. 8. Auburn jumped up to No. 5 with the win. Kansas is currently one spot below the Cats at No. 9.
Kentucky is still on the rise in the NCAA.com Power 36 rankings as they moved up to No. 6 with them realizing how Saturday was a tough task. “Not going to penalize the Wildcats for losing at Auburn.” Kansas came in at No. 4 up from No. 13.
In the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1, the Cats moved up from No. 13 to No. 9. They also noted that all of Kentucky’s losses this season are against quadrant 1 opponents away from home. Auburn is their new No. 1 and Kansas sits at No. 4.
The Cats dropped from No. 9 to No. 10 in ESPN’s power rankings for the top 16 teams. Auburn is also their No. 1 and Kansas sits at No. 5.
Where do you think the Cats should be ranked? Let us know in the comments section!
Loading comments...