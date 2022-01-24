Monday Headlines: Staying Healthy Edition

Most true title contenders in college basketball have an Achilles heel. There aren’t many (if any) teams each season that appear to be without a specific weakness.

Whether it’s the inability to consistently rebound the basketball, an uptick in turnovers, lack of depth, struggling to shoot from the outside, etc., there is almost always a certain aspect of the game that a team struggles with.

For this year’s Kentucky Wildcats team, it’s not necessarily their play on the court that’s holding them back. Instead, it could very well be their health that decides how the 2022 postseason plays out.

Kentucky has the luxury of being able to rotate in multiple players capable of contributing throughout a game. However, their key players play key roles. While that may be an obvious reality, it’s also a crucial reality. Davion Mintz and Kellan Grady are both knockdown shooters that can get hot and shoot Kentucky to a win on any given day. Daimion Collins, Jacob Toppin, Keion Brooks and Lance Ware all have endless energy to spark their team in a time of need.

While all of these players are considerably important to the Wildcats’ success, the health of Sahvir Wheeler and Tyty Washington appear to be the key to Kentucky’s season. Wheeler has dealt with a neck injury this season and Washington left Saturday’s game en route to a loss. While it’s promising that Kentucky was able to keep it close in the second half without their star freshman, the Wildcats most likely won’t be able to contend for a national championship without their team at full strength.

With their in-conference schedule picking up, more road games on deck and the postseason being less than two months away, it’s incredibly important for Kentucky to get and remain healthy. If they can, Kentucky has proven there are few teams that would like to see them come March.

