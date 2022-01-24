Kentucky’s latest Final Four and National Title odds

The Kentucky Wildcats lost a tough road matchup against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, but they were in complete control of the game before losing TyTy Washington to an ankle injury and later losing Sahvir Wheeler for an extended period.

The last month has showed that this Kentucky team is a legitimate Final Four and National Championship contender.

The Cats currently hold a 15-4 overall record, but when they have their full roster healthy, they look like one of the best teams in the country and betting odds back that up.

According to DraftKings, the Cats have the 10th best odds of making the Final Four at +450.

1) Gonzaga (+115)

2) Duke (+200)

3) Baylor (+220)

4) Purdue (+220)

5) Auburn (+280)

6) Kansas (+280)

7) Arizona (+380)

8) Villanova (+400)

9) UCLA (+425)

10) Kentucky (+450)

Likewise, the Cats also have the 10th best odds of winning the National Championship with +2000 odds.

1) Gonzaga (+600)

2) Duke (+900)

3) Baylor (+1000)

4) Purdue (+1000)

5) Auburn (+1200)

6) Kansas (+1200)

7) Arizona (+1800)

8) Villanova (+1800)

9) UCLA (+2000)

10) Kentucky (+2000)

You can check out the full list of Final Four and National Championship odds from DraftKings here.