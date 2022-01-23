Anthony Davis closing in on return from injury

The Los Angeles Lakers took on the Miami Heat on Sunday with Anthony Davis listed as a game-time decision. The team opted to keep Davis sidelined against Miami, but there is a positive end in sight as his time on the bench is almost up.

Per head coach Frank Vogel, Davis is nearing a return. It could happen as early as Tuesday when the Lakers take on the Brooklyn Nets.

Anthony Davis is out tonight. He is getting closer, but not ready yet, per Frank Vogel. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 23, 2022

The Lakers have won just seven games with Davis not in the lineup. Including two embarrassing losses, one to the Spurs by 28, and the other to the Nuggets by 37, the Lakers clearly need Davis to keep them in position for the NBA playoffs.

LeBron James has been playing at an MVP level, which has kept them afloat, but for this team to truly unlock their potential, Davis needs to get health and stay that way for an extended period of time.

Davis is averaging 35.4 minutes per game this season, having just 27 appearances. That amount is the most of his three-year stint in Los Angeles. He’s averaging 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. The increase in rebounding over the past two seasons can be partially attributed to Davis playing 70% of his minutes this season at the five.

That said, expect the 4-time All-NBA forward to be back in the near future, hopefully as soon as Tuesday.

