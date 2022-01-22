Injury update on TyTy Washington

When it comes to the injury bug, the Kentucky Wildcats have been quite unlucky this season.

It began with CJ Fredrick suffering a season-ending hamstring injury while warming up prior to the loss to Duke.

Then Sahvir Wheeler went down early and never returned in the loss at LSU. TyTy Washington also got banged up and missed stretches of that game.

Today at Auburn, it was the opposite, as Washington left early with an ankle injury and never returned, while Wheeler got dinged several times, though none of them appeared to be serious.

The real concern is with Washington, who was quickly ruled out following his injury.

After the game, head coach John Calipari didn’t have any real update on Washington.

However, we are getting one from Adam Zagoria, who reports that Washington doesn’t have any swelling in the injured ankle, and X-rays are coming once the team gets back to Lexington.

Kentucky freshman point guard TyTy Washington has no swelling in his left ankle and will get X-rays when the team lands in Lexington, sources close to him said. He’s expected to start treatment and take it “day-by-day,” one source said.

The fact that the ankle isn’t swelling and he’s already being classified as day-to-day seems like positive news in the sense that it’s not serious. But with Kentucky’s next game being just three days away, there’s still a real chance he’ll be held out Tuesday vs. Mississippi State. Even without Washington, that’s a game Kentucky should win at home, though it will be a close battle.

The real issue is can Washington get healthy enough to play effectively by next Saturday at Kansas? It’s hard to see the Wildcats winning at Phog Allen without Washington.

Sea of Blue is loaded with Kentucky Wildcats news, so go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!