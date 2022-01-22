Twitter reactions to Kentucky losing at Auburn

The Kentucky Wildcats faced their toughest challenge of the season on Saturday as they had a road matchup against the Auburn Tigers who are currently the No. 2 team in the country.

It was an outstanding start for the Cats as they stormed out to the early 19-9 lead over the Tigers.

Auburn is the No. 2 team in the country for a reason, and they weren’t going to go away as they made a run of their own to make this a 19-16 game with 11 minutes to go in the half.

Each team exchanged runs down the stretch of the half, but it was the Cats that went into the break with a 33-29 lead.

The second half was going to be a tough challenge after TyTy Washington was ruled out with a left ankle injury suffered in the first half.

The offense is just not the same without him on the floor as Auburn tied it at 38 with 16 minutes to go.

Similar to the LSU game, Sahvir Wheeler also got hurt in this one leaving Kentucky without their two primary ball handlers.

That resulted in Auburn taking the lead and never looking back as the Tigers come away with the 80-71 victory.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

Afternoon college basketball games on CBS just hit different. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) January 22, 2022

Lesssgooo — ashton hagans (@H23Ash) January 22, 2022

Now this is how you start. — Aaron Gershon (@agershon99) January 22, 2022

Gotta be careful not to get these touch fouls they'll add up — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) January 22, 2022

Do Auburn fans boo everything? — All Things Kentucky (@BBNWonka) January 22, 2022

Hopefully just an ankle sprain there for TyTy — Big Blue Nation (@BigB1ue9ation) January 22, 2022

Tyty Washington injury doesn’t look good but hopefully the ankle is okay — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) January 22, 2022

Welp. Everyone’s just gonna get hurt. — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) January 22, 2022

Offensive flow much more stilted without TyTy — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 22, 2022

Kentucky is being very stingy on defense and I’m here for it — Sara Cardona (@Sara_Cardonaa) January 22, 2022

Jacob Toppin tho — Anna Maria Tarullo (@tarullotweets) January 22, 2022

Need TYTY for 2nd half!! — ThrowboyTees (@ThrowboyTees) January 22, 2022

I’ve been waiting for a true fast break all season long for Jacob Toppin - for that sole reason. Kids a freak. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) January 22, 2022

TyTy Washington Jr. (left ankle injury) is out for the game. — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 22, 2022

Offense without tyty is not good — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) January 22, 2022

CALL IT ON THE OTHER END — ©hief 〽️eteorologist (@Dthixton10) January 22, 2022

I mean, if Smith was fouled on that three then Mintz was definitely hacked at the rim, right? — Ian Teasley (@ianteasley) January 22, 2022

Of note: Auburn has been called for just three fouls in 26 minutes. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 22, 2022

Big accomplishment to play 27 minutes of basketball and only foul three times. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 22, 2022

Wheeler down on another hard screen. Again. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) January 22, 2022

Call out the screen. I know it's loud but get up there and call it out. Damn. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) January 22, 2022

Oscar getting wheeler killed. Gotta call out those screens if he’s going to pressure the ball full court like that — Big Blue Nation (@BigB1ue9ation) January 22, 2022

LSU & AU games need an * because we are without TWO starters. SHM ‍♂️ — ThrowboyTees (@ThrowboyTees) January 22, 2022

Sahvir Wheeler has made it back to the court. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) January 22, 2022

These refs are on crack — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) January 22, 2022

Body-slammed at the rim: nothing

Flop on a 3-pointer: foul



Aside from bogus charges and offensive fouls, the inconsistency is the worst thing about college officiating. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) January 22, 2022

I mean he shoved Mintz right out of bounds haha — Round Daddy (@JStreble82) January 22, 2022

I do love how these guys fight man



Lotta tough dudes on this team…none tougher than Mintz — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 22, 2022

If we have TyTy we win this game. It is what it is. — Brandon Patterson (@brandonpatt) January 22, 2022

It was always gonna be a tough game, I fully believe we win if TyTy doesn't get hurt — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) January 22, 2022

Kentucky wins this game at Rupp Arena with TyTy Washington. — Cats Coverage (@CatsCoverage_) January 22, 2022

Cats are a Final Four caliber team. That’s the tweet. — Jon Ras (@jrasmussbbn) January 22, 2022

Damn shame those two teams aren't playing twice. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) January 22, 2022

Kentucky was up 9 when Ty Ty went out, up 2 when Wheeler went out and then down 10 when Wheeler returned



Just one of those days — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 22, 2022

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at seaofblue@gmail.com.