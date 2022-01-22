 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Transfer Yahtzee!

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Kentucky losing at Auburn

New, 3 comments

The Cats were controlling this one before the injuries.

By Adam Haste
NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Auburn John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats faced their toughest challenge of the season on Saturday as they had a road matchup against the Auburn Tigers who are currently the No. 2 team in the country.

It was an outstanding start for the Cats as they stormed out to the early 19-9 lead over the Tigers.

Auburn is the No. 2 team in the country for a reason, and they weren’t going to go away as they made a run of their own to make this a 19-16 game with 11 minutes to go in the half.

Each team exchanged runs down the stretch of the half, but it was the Cats that went into the break with a 33-29 lead.

The second half was going to be a tough challenge after TyTy Washington was ruled out with a left ankle injury suffered in the first half.

The offense is just not the same without him on the floor as Auburn tied it at 38 with 16 minutes to go.

Similar to the LSU game, Sahvir Wheeler also got hurt in this one leaving Kentucky without their two primary ball handlers.

That resulted in Auburn taking the lead and never looking back as the Tigers come away with the 80-71 victory.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at seaofblue@gmail.com.

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...