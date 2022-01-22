Kentucky vs. Auburn game thread and pregame reading

The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats take on the No. 2 Auburn Tigers at 1 pm ET at Auburn Arena. You can watch the game on CBS or stream it live online at CBS Sports.

If the Cats thought Texas A&M’s crowd was crazy, which it was, they’re in for an even bigger setting as they head down to Auburn.

This is the biggest game of the year for the Cats as Auburn is arguably the best team in the country at this moment.

Wednesday against Texas A&M was ugly, but this team found a way to win on the road. Auburn has been on a roll all season long, and they are ready to prove to everyone in the country they’re the real deal by taking down the Cats.

This is going to be a fun one. Let’s go!

Check out some pregame reads to get ready for the action.