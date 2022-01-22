Kentucky sets record for most weeks ranked in AP Poll all-time

No program has been ranked in the AP Poll for more weeks than the Kentucky Wildcats.

Per the Cats Pause and the College Basketball Archive, the Wildcats overtook North Carolina for the most weeks ranked in the AP Poll with their No. 12 ranking Monday.

Kentucky has spent 931 weeks all-time ranked in the AP Poll, while North Carolina has been ranked 930 times.

Duke (852), Kansas (812), UCLA (710), Louisville (656), Indiana (560), Arizona (559), Syracuse (550) and Michigan State (484) round out the top 10. The next closest SEC program is Alabama at 314 weeks, ranking 26th.

Kentucky is already the nation’s winningest college basketball program, and now they have more bragging rights over other Blue Blood programs and the entire nation yet.

With their win over Texas A&M on Wednesday, regardless of how their Saturday afternoon in Auburn goes, they will find themselves ranked for the 932nd time when Monday’s new poll is released.