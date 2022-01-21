Alabama transfer Javon Baker picks Kentucky

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats had a ton of success in the transfer portal last offseason, as a lot of the team’s key contributors were transfers.

Once again, they are having transfer portal success as Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver transfer Javon Baker has announced that he is transferring to Kentucky.

Baker is a former 4-star recruit and was the No. 34 overall wide receiver in the class of 2020 via 247 Sports Composite. His highest ranking was No. 110 nationally and No. 20 among receiver prospects via Rivals.

During his two seasons at Alabama, Baker didn’t get to see the field a lot as he appeared in one game as a freshman hauling in two receptions for 15 yards. His playing time increased in 2021, but not a lot, as he appeared in three games for the Tide. In those three games he tallied seven receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Unfortunately for Baker, Alabama was loaded at the wide receiver position, which didn’t allow him to have much opportunity to get in games.

Baker will be filling the role that we thought Syracuse transfer Taj Harris was going to fill before that situation fell apart.

At 6-foot-2, Baker is going to be the vertical threat that the Cats need in 2022. He was known as a good athlete with a strong release ability off the line of scrimmage in high school combined with a big catch radius and good speed.

This is a massive pickup for the Cats and one that is only going to make the offense even more dangerous in Year 2 with Liam Coen at offensive coordinator and Will Levis at quarterback.

