DeMarcus Cousins signs 10-day contract with Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have signed former Kentucky Wildcats star DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day deal. Cousins recorded 17 appearances and five starts with the Milwaukee Bucks earlier in the season but was waived for roster flexibility.

Though he’s had trouble latching on to one team, Cousins can still produce, especially for a team’s second unit. Playing behind the NBA MVP center, Nikola Jokić, Cousins should be able to find a rhythm with the Nuggets.

That said, the first report of his signing was brought to life by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Cousins started his career with the Sacramento Kings, where he made a name for himself. He was absolutely dominant during that part of his career, but it was clear that the organization wasn’t going anywhere with him leading the charge. Cousins averaged 27 points per game and 11 rebounds per game at his peak.

The former Cat was later traded to the Pelicans, where he sustained his first of many career-affecting injuries, a torn Achilles.

Cousins went on to tear his quad with the Warriors and then tore his ACL prior to the 2019-20 season, which he was set to play for the Los Angeles Lakers. Cousins took that season off before kicking his career back up with the Houston Rockets.

Having played with three teams in the last two seasons, during Cousins’ most recent string of games with the Bucks, he averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest. He shot 47% from the field which was actually a tad higher than his 46% career average.

There’s a possibility that Cousins will get to team up with Jamal Murray, who is recovering from a torn ACL but could return in time for the NBA playoffs. Obviously, Cousins would need to be signed for the rest of the season for that scenario to be possible.

Cousins will be on just a 10-day deal for now with no guarantee for a second 10-day contract. The Nuggets will play six games starting with a primetime matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight.

