UK looks to beat a top-2 team on the road for the first time EVER this Saturday

Cats vs. Tigers could be historic this weekend.

By Samuel Hahn
Huddle. Sahvir Wheeler. TyTy Washington. Lance Ware. Isamu Haynes-Sunayama

This Saturday’s matchup is a rarity for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Not only will they be playing the No. 2 team in the country, but they’ll be playing them on the road. While UK usually plays very highly ranked teams each year in non-conference events such as the Champions Classic and SEC/Big 12 Challenge, they rarely face them on the opponent’s home floor.

In fact, this year, UK gets a special treat: They get to play top-10 teams on the road on back-to-back Saturdays with a trip to Allen Fieldhouse also coming up.

The stats at all we UK sports junkies’ beloved website bigbluehistory.net show UK at 27-39 against top-3 teams. Of those games, the last ones to be played on the road were UK at No. 1 Florida in 2014 (loss), Kentucky at No. 1 North Carolina in 2008 (loss), Kentucky at No. 1 Tennessee in 2008 (loss). The last road win over a top-3 team was UK at No. 3 Florida in 2003.

So a lot is at stake this weekend. UK very, very rarely plays and beats a top-3 school on the road. Beating top-5 or top-3 teams is super tough, but this weekend’s is special, because the Auburn Tigers are ranked No. 2. The Kentucky Wildcats have NEVER beaten a No. 1 or No. 2 team on the road before. Never. I couldn’t believe it when I saw it but apparently, it’s true.

UK hasn’t won on The Plains since the 2018 82-80 shootout in which they almost blew a 17-point lead but held on with some clutch free throws and a brick at the buzzer by Auburn. This game is a lot bigger than most would think—this could be one of the biggest wins in school history due to the gem it would be: the first win over No. 1 or No. 2 on the road.

Go Big Blue!

