UK had a historic defensive performance in front of a record-breaking crowd at Texas A&M

The Kentucky Wildcats got a massive road victory Wednesday night over the Texas A&M Aggies in what was a hostile environment, as the Cats played in front of the largest crowd in the history of Reed Arena. Attendance was announced at 14,036.

A big focal point of the Cats’ 64-58 victory is going to be their offensive struggles as they shot 36.2% from the field, 22.2% from three, and 69.2% from the free throw line. On top of the poor shooting, the Cats struggled keeping the ball as they turned it over 17 times.

However, Kentucky needs praise for the outstanding performance they had on the defensive end of the floor.

The Aggies came into Wednesday night’s game leading the SEC in three-point percentage at 35.4%.

Kentucky was able to shut them down from deep as they held the Aggies to just 1/22 (4.5%), and they missed their last 16 attempts to end the game.

In fact, that defensive effort was the best three-point percentage defense in Kentucky history when the opponent attempts at least 20 threes.

UK's 64 points scored against TAMU are the fewest in a Kentucky victory since a 62-58 win over Houston in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.



The Wildcats snapped an eight-game winning streak by the Aggies. — Kentucky MBB Stats & Info (@UKMBBStatsInfo) January 20, 2022

Reed Arena was rocking, and the Cats had everything go wrong for them on the offensive end of the floor, but they were able to find a way to escape with a very impressive road victory.

The Cats will have another tough road challenge on Saturday as they travel to face the Auburn Tigers who are currently ranked as the No. 2 team in the country.

