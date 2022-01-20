Randall Cobb set to return from injury and play in Packers’ playoff battle with 49ers

The Green Bay Packers are entering the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs as betting favorites to win the Super Bowl, and their claim may be even stronger now with the return of wide receiver Randall Cobb.

Cobb returned to Green Bay this year and has been a solid option alongside superstar receiver Davante Adams. However, Cobb, who recorded at least four receptions in five of the last six games before his injury, has been injured since Week 12.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Cobb has been activated off injured reserve and is set to play against the 49ers on Saturday.

The #Packers officially activated WR Randall Cobb from Injured Reserve, seven or so weeks after core muscle surgery. He’ll play on Saturday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2022

The Packers were able to achieve the No. 1 seed in the NFC, so they had a bye to kick off the postseason. The 49ers, on the other hand, had to go into Dallas and defeat the Cowboys, the only underdog to win in the Wild Card round.

They’ll get a far tougher battle in Green Bay. While they do match up well with the Packers, Cobb’s presence will certainly be felt as the 49ers may opt to put double coverage on Adams.

That said, so far this season, Cobb has recorded 375 yards on 39 targets and 28 receptions. He’s also secured five touchdowns.

Coming into the year, Cobb was always thought of as more a luxury than the big-time superstar receiver, so these numbers are positive for the veteran, especially considering the limited snaps he’s been able to play.

The Packers are six-point favorites at home against the 49ers on Saturday. If they’re able to make a run to the Super Bowl, Cobb should be an impactful reason why.