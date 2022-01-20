Aaron Bradshaw is hearing from Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff are in full swing when it comes to scouting high school talent in the class of 2023.

One of the names emerging as a potential UK target is 7-foot-1 big man Aaron Bradshaw. If his name rings a bell, it is because you might have watched him play alongside the No. 1 player in the class in DJ Wagner at Camden High School in New Jersey.

Bradshaw and the Camden team participated in the Hoophall Classic this past weekend, and it was there he spoke with Zack Geoghegan of KSR about Kentucky’s interest in the talented center. In particular him hearing from assistant coach Orlando Antigua.

“His message has been keep working hard, keep doing what you’re doing because he’s been watching me and my growth,” Bradshaw told Geoghegan of what Antigua tells him.

Bradshaw does not currently hold an offer from the Cats but is interested in taking a visit to Lexington in the future, which we all know is when offers are typically handed out by Cal, if they will be.

Alongside the interest from Kentucky, Bradshaw does hold several offers including one from his “dream school” growing up in LSU. Those offers also include Oklahoma State, UCLA, Maryland, Miami, Texas A&M, and several others.

He is currently ranked as a 5-star prospect and the 21st overall player by the 247 Sports Composite rankings. They also consider him to be the second-best center in the class of 2023.

Especially with the connection to Wagner, Bradshaw is an intriguing option for Kentucky. There is some ground to be made up, but this is a recruitment that could get interesting if John Calipari decides to throw his hat in the ring.

Check out some of his highlights below!

