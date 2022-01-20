Thursday Headlines: First Gutsy Win Edition

It wasn’t pretty, and it was tough to watch at times, but the Kentucky Wildcats escaped a raucous atmosphere and an awful shooting performance to come away with a 64-58 win over Texas A&M in College Station.

On a night where Kellan Grady couldn’t buy a 3-pointer and the Cats shot 36% and turned the ball over 17 times, Kentucky grinded out a road win to go to 5-1 in the SEC and now sit tied for second in the conference behind Auburn with that matchup looming on Saturday.

While Kentucky’s offensive performance was frustrating and could lend some cause for concern, sometimes there are nights where the shots just aren’t falling, and it seemed like one of those nights for Kentucky.

Who knows, maybe last night will serve as a bringing-back-down-to-earth moment for Kentucky headed into Saturday’s showdown with Auburn.

Just win, baby... and the Cats did just that Wednesday night in a tough environment.

GROWN... MAN... WIN for Kentucky.



Sign of a championship team is to go on the road, and beat good teams when you're not at you're best. That's exactly what Kentucky did tonight.



Now, we get the two best teams in the SEC on Saturday: Kentucky at Auburn

Important win, no matter how it looked.

Warriors warriors in the mission lol

Gotta love Oscar!

No. 12 Kentucky Rallies Past Texas A&M

Sahvir Wheeler scored 12 points to lead a balanced scoring attack and No. 12 Kentucky used a strong second half to outlast Texas A&M 64-58 on Wednesday night. The Wildcats were able to escape with a win in this one but will need to play better in their next game if they hope to beat No. 2 Auburn on the road Saturday night.

Kentucky advances from 8th grade to college power with win at Texas A&M

“I’m so proud of this team for coming out with a win no matter how ugly it was,” Davion Mintz said. “We just didn’t get into a rhythm, but that was SEC basketball tonight. But we stuck together and finally got one under our belts at crunch time.”

John Calipari takes blame for Sahvir Wheeler's 8 turnovers at Texas A&M

Sahvir Wheeler looked out of sorts against Texas A&M, turning the ball over eight times, but John Calipari took the blame for the miscues.

Kentucky basketball: Media reacts to Wildcats’ comeback win at Texas A&M

With the win, Kentucky improves to 15-3 on the season and 5-1 in Southeastern Conference play, while Texas A&M falls to 15-3 overall with a 4-1 mark in league play.

