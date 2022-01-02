Mark Stoops and DeAndre Square share beautiful moment with Chris Oats following Citrus Bowl win

Three years ago, the Kentucky Wildcats football team won the Citrus Bowl over Penn State. A game similar to the win over Iowa, it was a slugfest to the very end. The games even ended on similar notes, with two linebackers creating turnovers to seal the victory for Kentucky.

Against Penn State, that player was Chris Oats, as he recovered a fumble in the final seconds.

In Saturday’s game, it was Deandre Square that picked a pass off the ground to create an interception and the turnover to win it.

After playing alongside each other in that game against Penn State, they were right there side-by-side in Saturday's win as well, as Oats was on the sideline watching his team secure their second 10-win season in four years.

By now. I'm sure you have seen that Square was ruled out of the remainder of the game after leaving in the second half with an injury. He came back though, and he spoke about what it meant to get that game-sealing turnover just like his brother did three seasons ago.

“It meant a lot,” Square said during postgame interviews. “When I saw him (Oats) out there today, I just knew that I was going to have the ball at some point. And I was planning on running to give it to him, but the ref snatched it from me, so I couldn’t do that.”

He then continued to talk about how he remembered Oats on the sideline and decided to fight through his pain and go out there for him.

“That’s another person I thought about when I just wanted to be just like, ‘Yeah, I’m in pain, and I want to stop.’ I thought about him, and I’m like, ‘I’ve got to go. I’ve got to do this.’”

Much like Square, the whole Kentucky football family and all of Big Blue Nation has been right there every step of the way to cheer on Chris in his recovery.

His brother took to his social media on Sunday morning to show his appreciation:

The Cats got to seal another win alongside their brother in Orlando yesterday.

And oh how fitting it was in his beautifully similar the games were. All the way down to the final play.

