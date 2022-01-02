Mark Stoops, Will Levis, Wan’Dale Robinson and DeAndre Square recap win vs. Iowa

What a game, and what a season.

The Kentucky Wildcats capped off a 10-3 season with a 20-17 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl.

It was a game of mini runs, as Kentucky jumped out to a 13-3 lead, Iowa rallied to go ahead 17-13, Chris Rodriguez ran for the go-ahead eight-yard score with a 1:48 left, and DeAndre Square snagged the game-sealing interception.

After the game, Square, QB Will Levis, head coach Mark Stoops, and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson met with media to discuss the program’s latest massive win. Here is a recap of what they had to say via UK Athletics.

