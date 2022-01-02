Hamidou Diallo is turning into a star with Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are still at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, but they’re turning into one of the most enjoyable teams to watch. Their No. 1 scoring option, Jerami Grant, has been inactive for the past nine games.

That’s freed up major opportunities for others to step up and carry some of the offensive burden. Former Kentucky Wildcats guard Hamidou Diallo has taken his game to the next level with said opportunity.

Diallo, in a one-point overtime win for the Pistons, scored 34 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in 50 minutes. In a game in which San Antonio put six players in double figures, Diallo ended with the most in the game.

“Hamidou Diallo is now the 11th Piston in team history to record back-to-back games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds. He joins B. Howell, B. Griffin, B. Ferry, B. Lanier, B. McAdoo, D. DeBusschere, G. Yardley, G. Hill. J. Grant and K. Tripucka.” the Pistons PR account tweeted.

As you can see, the tweet noted back-to-back games.

Diallo is on a roll, and he’s starting to show exactly what he’s made of. Diallo might be averaging just 9.5 points per game, but he’s shooting over 55% from the field. His efficiency has been incredibly important this season.

That wasn’t the only exclusive club Diallo joined on Saturday night.

“Hamidou Diallo has five steals for the second-straight game, becoming the 8th Piston to ever record consecutive games with as many steals. Diallo has multiple steals in five-straight games,” the PR team noted as well.

Diallo was traded to Detroit from Oklahoma City last season for Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and a second-round pick. Diallo was in the midst of his best season in the league, and now in his fourth year, he’s truly starting to show his potential.

The high-flying Diallo is just 23 years old, and he should be able to continue to increase his level of play. After two terrific performances, the last several months of this season could be his time to shine.

