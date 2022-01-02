Sunday Headlines: Citrus Bowl Champions Edition

Even the day after, victory is still so sweet.

The Kentucky Wildcats topped the Iowa Hawkeyes in the VRBO Citrus Bowl in Orlando yesterday by a score of 20-17 in a game where the Cats were down several key players.

Wan’Dale Robinson made big play after big play, putting on a gutsy performance, along with Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez on offense. Defensively, it was DeAndre Square coming up with the play of the game as the Wildcats forced three turnovers on the day.

With the win, Kentucky reaches the 10-win mark on the season and provides momentum going into next season, where the Cats will have to replace multiple valuable pieces, but bring in a highly-touted recruiting class along with the return of QB Will Levis with (possibly) some other key returnees to be announced soon.

Like Mark Stoops said, he is aiming to set Kentucky up for continued and long-term success, not just one season. And while the Cats have a lot to replace next season, the cupboard is far from bare, with talented players waiting in the wings to earn their time to shine.

Getting that win over Iowa goes a long way toward building momentum for next season and sustaining the success of the UK Football program. And with a reasonable schedule next season, who knows what the future holds?

