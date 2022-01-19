Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Texas A&M

The Kentucky Wildcats hit the road for a tough matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies for a chance to build on their impressive win on Saturday.

Despite not being ranked, the Aggies came into this one with a 15-2 record and are 4-0 in the SEC. They were also ranked inside the NET’s top 75, making this a Quadrant I game for Kentucky to potentially boost its resume with.

The first half could not have been much worse for the Cats, as they could not get a shot to fall but had a ton of open looks.

Kellan Grady was 0/5 from three in the half, and Kentucky was committing way too many turnovers. Even with the struggles, the Cats found themselves down just 35-30 at the break.

The second half got off to a better start, as the Cats were able to quickly tie it up at 35.

However, the same issues were present, as they were missing a lot of good looks and turning the ball over way too much.

In a game where the Cats had everything going wrong for them, they kept fighting, and a Davion Mintz three with seven minutes to play gave them a 54-52 lead.

Down the stretch was a grind for this team, but they found a way to win an ugly game 64-58 on the road in a tough environment.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game.

Texas A&M crowd and defense got Kentucky shook.



Cats are 3 of 14 from the field and trail 12-6. Gut check. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 20, 2022

Sahvir Wheeler twice stooped by Texas A&M trap. Kentucky looks rattled so far. — Jon Hale (@JonHale_CJ) January 20, 2022

Wheeler is not handling the press very well right now. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 20, 2022

Keion Brooks being the top offensive option and Oscar taking almost no shots is not an Offensive option that I think will lead to a victory — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 20, 2022

This will be the absolute best A&M will play all season — John Robic's Hair (@JohnRobicsHair) January 20, 2022

In spite of everything, it's a single digit game. #BBN — Vinny Hardy (@VinnyHardy) January 20, 2022

I really can't imagine feeling worse about a five-point halftime lead at home against the No. 12 team in the country than Texas A&M has gotta be right now. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 20, 2022

That was a nice run to cut it to 5. We were down what 13? I'll take it all day. Let's come out strong in the 2nd half. — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) January 20, 2022

SHUT UP WHEELEER AGAIN FROM 3!?!!! LETS RIDE — Anna Maria Tarullo (@tarullotweets) January 20, 2022

What are we doing with these passes — ThrowboyTees (@ThrowboyTees) January 20, 2022

That foul call on Grady was totally bogus — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 20, 2022

The announcer is so annoying. Grady shooting open threes is a good shot. Don’t wait till he misses it then critique the selection. Wide open. — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) January 20, 2022

I love players that have a will to win. Give me someone that will fight like Jacob Toppin. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) January 20, 2022

Cal has probably sweated off 20 pounds tonight — Rusty Hendricks (@coachhendricks) January 20, 2022

Hard to quantify what Jacob Toppin does for this team. It’s so much more than what we see on a box score — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) January 20, 2022

Ugliest win ever! — Jared Slyh (@jared_slyh) January 20, 2022

Good thing basketball has two halves instead of one half! — Round Daddy (@JStreble82) January 20, 2022

THIS AGAIN AND AGAIN https://t.co/88HMWKXHUn — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) January 20, 2022

Cats win a hard fought game at A&M. Tough game that was very physical. Congrats to coach Cal and BBN!! — Rich Brooks (@UKcoachbrooks) January 20, 2022

It was hideous. Truly. But in between a 107-point thumping of Tennessee and a massive game at No. 2 Auburn on Saturday, winning a game at 15-2 Texas A&M when you shoot 36.2% with 17 turnovers is good thing. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 20, 2022

That is a GUTSY win — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 20, 2022

Incredible win for Kentucky. Just incredible. They had no business pulling that one out. — All Things Kentucky (@BBNWonka) January 20, 2022

On the road.

Game won.

Job done.

Movin’ on. #bbn — CAMERON MILLS (@CameronMillz) January 20, 2022

Jacob Toppin on all the different guys he guarded tonight:



“Whoever Coach needs me to guard, I’m gonna guard, and I’m gonna do it with pride.” — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 20, 2022

IT’S A PARTY IT’S A PARTY IT’S A PARTYYYYYY https://t.co/loGTsTt3QQ — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) January 20, 2022

Got the job done.



We win, we dance. pic.twitter.com/x2YgFYg8fv — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 20, 2022

