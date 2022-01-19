 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Texas A&M

Kentucky found a way to win an ugly game on the road.

By Adam Haste
NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Texas A&amp;M Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats hit the road for a tough matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies for a chance to build on their impressive win on Saturday.

Despite not being ranked, the Aggies came into this one with a 15-2 record and are 4-0 in the SEC. They were also ranked inside the NET’s top 75, making this a Quadrant I game for Kentucky to potentially boost its resume with.

The first half could not have been much worse for the Cats, as they could not get a shot to fall but had a ton of open looks.

Kellan Grady was 0/5 from three in the half, and Kentucky was committing way too many turnovers. Even with the struggles, the Cats found themselves down just 35-30 at the break.

The second half got off to a better start, as the Cats were able to quickly tie it up at 35.

However, the same issues were present, as they were missing a lot of good looks and turning the ball over way too much.

In a game where the Cats had everything going wrong for them, they kept fighting, and a Davion Mintz three with seven minutes to play gave them a 54-52 lead.

Down the stretch was a grind for this team, but they found a way to win an ugly game 64-58 on the road in a tough environment.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game.

