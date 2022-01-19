Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Texas A&M

The Kentucky Wildcats hit the road for a tough matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies for a chance to build on their impressive win on Saturday.
Despite not being ranked, the Aggies came into this one with a 15-2 record and are 4-0 in the SEC. They were also ranked inside the NET’s top 75, making this a Quadrant I game for Kentucky to potentially boost its resume with.
The first half could not have been much worse for the Cats, as they could not get a shot to fall but had a ton of open looks.
Kellan Grady was 0/5 from three in the half, and Kentucky was committing way too many turnovers. Even with the struggles, the Cats found themselves down just 35-30 at the break.
The second half got off to a better start, as the Cats were able to quickly tie it up at 35.
However, the same issues were present, as they were missing a lot of good looks and turning the ball over way too much.
In a game where the Cats had everything going wrong for them, they kept fighting, and a Davion Mintz three with seven minutes to play gave them a 54-52 lead.
Down the stretch was a grind for this team, but they found a way to win an ugly game 64-58 on the road in a tough environment.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the game.
Go time.— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 20, 2022
@SECNetwork
@UKSportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/T42ITjaRSK
Texas A&M crowd and defense got Kentucky shook.— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 20, 2022
Cats are 3 of 14 from the field and trail 12-6. Gut check.
Sahvir Wheeler twice stooped by Texas A&M trap. Kentucky looks rattled so far.— Jon Hale (@JonHale_CJ) January 20, 2022
Wheeler is not handling the press very well right now.— Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 20, 2022
Keion Brooks being the top offensive option and Oscar taking almost no shots is not an Offensive option that I think will lead to a victory— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 20, 2022
This will be the absolute best A&M will play all season— John Robic's Hair (@JohnRobicsHair) January 20, 2022
In spite of everything, it's a single digit game. #BBN— Vinny Hardy (@VinnyHardy) January 20, 2022
I really can't imagine feeling worse about a five-point halftime lead at home against the No. 12 team in the country than Texas A&M has gotta be right now.— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 20, 2022
That was a nice run to cut it to 5. We were down what 13? I'll take it all day. Let's come out strong in the 2nd half.— The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) January 20, 2022
SHUT UP WHEELEER AGAIN FROM 3!?!!! LETS RIDE— Anna Maria Tarullo (@tarullotweets) January 20, 2022
What are we doing with these passes— ThrowboyTees (@ThrowboyTees) January 20, 2022
All game. pic.twitter.com/zjt1t8IKbR— Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) January 20, 2022
That foul call on Grady was totally bogus— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 20, 2022
The announcer is so annoying. Grady shooting open threes is a good shot. Don’t wait till he misses it then critique the selection. Wide open.— Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) January 20, 2022
I love players that have a will to win. Give me someone that will fight like Jacob Toppin.— Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) January 20, 2022
Cal has probably sweated off 20 pounds tonight— Rusty Hendricks (@coachhendricks) January 20, 2022
Hard to quantify what Jacob Toppin does for this team. It’s so much more than what we see on a box score— Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) January 20, 2022
Ugliest win ever!— Jared Slyh (@jared_slyh) January 20, 2022
Good thing basketball has two halves instead of one half!— Round Daddy (@JStreble82) January 20, 2022
THIS AGAIN AND AGAIN https://t.co/88HMWKXHUn— Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) January 20, 2022
Cats win a hard fought game at A&M. Tough game that was very physical. Congrats to coach Cal and BBN!!— Rich Brooks (@UKcoachbrooks) January 20, 2022
It was hideous. Truly. But in between a 107-point thumping of Tennessee and a massive game at No. 2 Auburn on Saturday, winning a game at 15-2 Texas A&M when you shoot 36.2% with 17 turnovers is good thing.— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 20, 2022
That is a GUTSY win— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 20, 2022
Incredible win for Kentucky. Just incredible. They had no business pulling that one out.— All Things Kentucky (@BBNWonka) January 20, 2022
On the road.— CAMERON MILLS (@CameronMillz) January 20, 2022
Game won.
Job done.
Movin’ on. #bbn
https://t.co/EBwLTquilA pic.twitter.com/yVjcYPywmq— A Sea of Blue (@ASeaOfBlue) January 20, 2022
January 20, 2022
https://t.co/Fifx4qY9Og pic.twitter.com/iFcatM7FPH— Mrs Basketball (@mrs_basketballj) January 20, 2022
Jacob Toppin on all the different guys he guarded tonight:— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 20, 2022
“Whoever Coach needs me to guard, I’m gonna guard, and I’m gonna do it with pride.”
https://t.co/y4pv15gRfV pic.twitter.com/Ot9lb9TdCY— Jason Marcum (@marcum89) January 20, 2022
IT’S A PARTY IT’S A PARTY IT’S A PARTYYYYYY https://t.co/loGTsTt3QQ— BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) January 20, 2022
Comeback Cats pic.twitter.com/W6RwiivFRU— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 20, 2022
Got the job done.— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 20, 2022
We win, we dance. pic.twitter.com/x2YgFYg8fv
