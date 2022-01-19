Kings “willing” to talk deal that sends De’Aaron Fox to Pacers for Domantas Sabonis

The Sacramento Kings have not been trending in the right direction despite the talent they have on the roster. Earlier in the season, there was drama surrounding Marvin Bagley III and his playing time.

This time around, the news is being stirred internally as the team is potentially looking to trade De’Aaron Fox. Fox has averaged over 20 points per game for three straight seasons, topping 25 points per game last year.

However, with a crowded backcourt that includes the team’s last two first-round picks, Tyrese Haliburton and Davion Mitchell, along with sharpshooter Buddy Hield, it may be Fox, who is arguably the most valuable in the trade market, that finds a new home.

The Kings, per Jason Anderson, a reporter for The Sacramento Bee, are “willing to De’Aaron Fox in a deal for Pacers All-Star Domantas Sabonis.”

Sabonis would give the Kings another bona fide scorer, but it wouldn’t necessarily make them that much better of a team.

Also, for Indiana, adding Fox when you already have Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert in your backcourt along with their first-round pick Chris Duarte, doesn’t make much sense. There would likely be a third team involved given the circumstances.

Nonetheless, this could actually be seen as a positive for Fox, who would get the chance to start over and help build a winning franchise. Having proven himself as a playmaker and all-around scorer, Fox should be able to be the second or third-best player on a championship-caliber team.

That said, Fox is set to make over $30 million next season and tops out in the last year of his career, the 2025-2026 season, at over $37 million, so that should play a major factor in any trade discussions as well.

Would you like to see Fox find a new NBA home?