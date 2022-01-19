Clevan Thomas returning for 2022 season

Clevan Thomas is returning for a super senior season with the Kentucky Wildcats, according to KSR’s Nick Roush.

Thomas, a former class of 2017 recruit out of Florida, missed this past season due to a torn ACL suffered in April. He’s battled injuries throughout his career and has just 16 career receptions. He caught one pass during the 2020 season.

Despite the lack of production, Thomas is someone who the coaching staff consistently praised for how well he performed in practice and offseason workouts. There was hope 2021 would be the year he finally broke out under new offensive coordinator Liam Coen, but the ACL injury killed those hopes.

Now, Thomas will return to a receiver group that, while loaded with blue-chip talent, is very thin in the experience department. Izayah Cummings (14 grabs for 195 yards and three scores) and DeMarcus Harris (12 grabs for 150 yards and one score) are the top two returning pass-catchers from the 2021 team.

Here’s to hoping we finally get to see what Thomas is fully capable of in his final season of college football.