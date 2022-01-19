Rick Pitino says Kentucky is the most improved team this season

The Kentucky Wildcats are looking like one of the best teams in the country with the way they have played since their loss to Notre Dame. We are starting to see them rise back up the rankings as they now sit at No. 12.

Former Kentucky coach and current Iona Gaels coach Rick Pitino says he watches a lot of college teams play when he has free time, and he is impressed with the Cats.

On Wednesday, Pitino took to Twitter to give his thoughts on which teams are poised for a potential Final Four run, and that list included the Cats.

Final Four prospects. Most I’ve seen, some I haven’t: Kentucky, Auburn, LSU, Duke, Miami, Purdue, Wisconsin, UCLA, Kansas, USC, Texas Tech, Iona, Loyola of Chi, Baylor, Villanova, Seton Hall. I snuck one in to see if your paying attention — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) January 19, 2022

In a press conference with the media, Pitino was asked about the tweet and who he sees as the best teams in college basketball this season. The Gonzaga Bulldogs are his favorite to win the title because “they have all the answers.”

However, Pitino added that Kentucky is his most improved team from the first game to now.

“Right now, the most improved team I’ve seen from the first game to now by far is Kentucky,” Pitino said via nj.com. “Kentucky has made the greatest strides. Kentucky’s always been very young. They’re no longer young, they have experience, along with outstanding young players.”

The Cats will get another chance to show that they are one of the best teams in the country on Wednesday night when they face the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station. That game will tip at 8:30 pm ET and air on the SEC Network.

You can check out everything Pitino had to say on Wednesday here.