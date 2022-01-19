TyTy Washington Jr. earns CBS/USBWA Freshman of the Week honors

Kentucky Wildcats freshman guard TyTy Washington Jr. has been named the CBS Sports/United States Basketball Writer’s Association National Freshman of the Week, it was announced Wednesday.

This is the first national honor of Washington’s career and the second national award of the season for the Wildcats. Junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe won the USBWA’s Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week award on December 28th following his 28-rebound, 14-point double-double against Western Kentucky.

Washington, who also earned a fourth straight SEC Freshman of the Week award, led the Wildcats with 21.5 points per game and added 4.5 assists per game in last week’s win over No. 22 Tennessee and at Vanderbilt.

The Arizona native is the first UK player to earn the USBWA National Freshman of the Week honor since Tyrese Maxey in December of 2019. Other Wildcat winners include Tyler Herro in 2018-19, Kevin Knox in 2017-18 and Tyler Ulis and Karl-Anthony Towns during the historic 2014-15 season.

“Washington’s play was key to the effort, and it extended beyond the eye-catching scoring numbers,” CBS wrote on Washington. “The 6-foot-3 guard added five assists and three steals to earn CBS Sports/USBWA Freshman of the Week honors.”

