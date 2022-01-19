Wan’Dale Robinson named a top 25 college football player for 2021 season

When Wan’Dale Robinson transferred to Kentucky last summer, expectations flew through the roof for how exciting of a player he could be for the Wildcats.

With the season now in the rearview mirror, it’s safe to say that he lived up to those expectations and more. So much so that Clint Buckley of 247 Sports made a ranking of the top 25 players in college football this season, and Wan’Dale made the list.

Coming in at No. 23, Robinson is featured alongside some of the biggest names in the sport this past season. For good reason as well.

While breaking the single-season reception and receiving yards records, he put up some video game-type numbers, as he ended the year with 104 receptions for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns.

Robinson entered his name into the NFL draft several weeks back, and as the draft combine and pro-days get set to take place in the coming weeks, he currently projects to be a third or fourth-round pick. With a few good workouts, though, that could easily trend upwards to a second-round pick before draft day.

At Kentucky, fans are going to remember Wan’Dale for his incredible catch to set up the touchdown in the Citrus Bowl to beat Iowa, but it was the whole season’s performance that will be hard to top for any other receiver to come through the program. His production got Kroger Field rowdy over the course of the home slate this season, and it’s always good to see a Kentucky football player ranked with the best the sport has to offer.

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so make sure you go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!