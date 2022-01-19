Wednesday Headlines: Texas A&M Edition

There aren't many teams that are hotter than your Kentucky Wildcats. Big Blue Nation has watched their team win their last three games by an average of 18 points with the latest a 28-point blowout over then-ranked and conference rival Tennessee. While there have been both ups and downs to the first half of Kentucky’s season, the real test begins now.

Head coach John Calipari and his Wildcats will travel for back to back road games starting tonight at Texas A&M (15-2) then on Saturday at No. 2 Auburn (16-1). Kentucky then hosts Mississippi State (12-4) next Tuesday before heading to No. 7 Kansas (15-2) next Saturday.

A team’s season is mostly judged on what they do on the back half of their schedule, so Kentucky’s performance starting with the next four games is incredibly significant. It’s as equally important that Kentucky maintains their focus and doesn’t let Texas A&M slip up on them, either. Especially with a matchup against Auburn looming in just three days.

The Texas A&M Aggies haven’t beaten any notable teams yet this season, but they do have a victory over Notre Dame and can only beat teams that are in front of them. A&M is also undefeated at home this season, with their only two losses both coming at remote site tournaments to Wisconsin and TCU. While they aren’t a team that jumps off the paper, the Aggies are incredibly deep and only play two freshman in their 10-man rotation.

Kentucky will beat Texas A&M by 18 — JD Shelburne (@JDSHELBURNE) January 18, 2022

Country music artist JD Shelburne appears to believe Kentucky will record their second-straight road win in SEC play. While that’s entirely possible, there’s also reason to believe Kentucky could be in a much more competitive game. Regardless of the score, wins mean so much more in conference play — especially on the road. A victory for the Wildcats will keep their momentum alive and rolling into the hyped weekend matchup at Auburn.

