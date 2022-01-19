Kentucky vs. Texas A&M game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats go head-to-head with the Texas A&M Aggies tonight at 8:30 pm ET inside Reed Arena in College Station, Texas. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live online via WatchESPN, the ESPN App, or a free trial of fuboTV.

This is going to be a very tough game in a very hostile environment. The fact that the Aggies aren’t ranked is surprising considering they’ve won eight straight games and are currently sitting at No. 2 in the SEC with a 4-0 record. They also are unbeaten at home this season.

The Cats, however, have been on a tear themselves. Outside of the loss to LSU, this Kentucky team is playing some of the best basketball in the country, and that shined when they blew out Tennessee on Saturday in honor of the late Joe B. Hall.

With TyTy Washington’s emergence and now a healthy roster, this team will continue to gel and show how good they can really be. That said, this is a huge game they need to win to keep the momentum rolling. Will they be able to get it done?

