Kentucky vs. Kansas getting ESPN’s College GameDay

Anytime the Kentucky Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks face off, it’s going to be one of, if not the biggest college hoops game that day, making it also a strong contender to host College GameDay.

That will be the case again this year, as ESPN has announced that next week’s College GameDay will head to Lawrence on Jan. 29th for Cats vs. Jayhawks in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The one-hour GameDay show, hosted by Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg, will air live ahead of the matchup between the No. 12 Wildcats and No. 7 Jayhawks, which takes place at 6 pm ET on ESPN. The one-hour pregame show tips off at 11 am ET inside Allen Fieldhouse, marking Gameday’s ninth visit to the arena and the fourth time the show will feature a Kentucky vs. Kansas matchup.

Kansas currently holds a 2-1 advantage in the past GameDay meetings.