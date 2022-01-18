Oscar Tshiebwe’s odds for National Player of the Year are on the rise

Oscar Tshiebwe has been an absolute beast for the Kentucky Wildcats this season, and he is currently on the midseason watch list for the National Player of the Year, the John R. Wooden Award.

As you all know, Vegas has odds for almost everything, and they have odds for the Player of the Year race.

According to BetOnline.ag, Tshiebwe is tied for the fourth-best odds at 9/1 with Duke’s Paolo Banchero.

The only players ahead of Tshiebwe are Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis (9/2), Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn (11/2), and Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji (15/2).

As of right now, Tshiebwe is averaging 16.5 points and 15 rebounds per game while shooting 61.8% from the field. He is looking to be the first D1 player to average at least 15 points and rebounds since Drake’s Lewis Lloyd and Alcorn State’s Larry Smith each did it in 1979-80. He would be the first Wildcat to do it since Bob Burrow averaged 19 points and 17 rebounds in 1954-55.

KenPom actually has Tshiebwe as the No. 1 player in their Player of the Year rankings ahead of Ohio State’s EJ Liddell and Gonzaga’s Drew Timme.

You can check out the full betting odds for National Player of the Year from BetOnline.ag here.

A Sea of Blue has all the Kentucky Wildcats news and analysis you need, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at seaofblue@gmail.com. Go Cats!