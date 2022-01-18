Monday Headlines: How far will the Cats go edition

After their loss at LSU in their first game of the 2022 calendar year, the Kentucky Wildcats have answered many fans’ concerns with a three-game winning streak that included a 107-79 beatdown of then ranked No. 22 Tennessee.

The win over the Volunteers was the first for Kentucky over a ranked opponent so far this season and moved them to 14-3 overall and 4-1 in SEC play.

Kentucky’s wins over Vanderbilt and Tennessee last week have helped them make a jump from No. 18 to No. 12 in the AP Poll as their stock continues to rise nationwide.

With a critical week of road trips against the final two teams undefeated in SEC play in Texas A&M and No. 2 Auburn upcoming, many fans are asking how far this Kentucky team is capable of going come March?

In another year of great parody around the nation and Kentucky playing some of their best basketball throughout the past month, many believe they’re a potential final four team?

How far will Kentucky go this March? Make your early prediction in the poll below:

Poll How deep of a run will Kentucky make this run? Round of 64

Round of 32

Sweet 16

Elite 8

Final Four

National Championship Game Loser

National Championship Game Winner vote view results 0% Round of 64 (1 vote)

2% Round of 32 (8 votes)

14% Sweet 16 (48 votes)

28% Elite 8 (95 votes)

28% Final Four (94 votes)

0% National Championship Game Loser (3 votes)

24% National Championship Game Winner (79 votes) 328 votes total Vote Now

Tweets of the Day

The only players in @SEC history to earn the Freshman of the Week accolade in four-consecutive weeks:



1. John Wall

2. Nerlens Noel

3. Devin Booker

4. TyTy Washington Jr. pic.twitter.com/cRcXvBjaV1 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 17, 2022

Elite company for TyTy!

I love it https://t.co/pbq02a1XI8 — Big O (@Oscartshiebwe34) January 17, 2022

Is there a better person in college basketball than Big O?

