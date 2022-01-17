TyTy Washington earns SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors

Another week, another SEC honor for Kentucky Wildcats guard and future first-round NBA Draft pick TyTy Washington.

On Monday, it was announced that Washington had earned SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors, sharing the award with Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith. It’s the fourth straight week Washington has won or shared the award. He becomes the first SEC player to win or share the honor in four straight weeks since Devin Booker did so five straight times during the 2014-15 season.

The only players in @SEC history to earn the Freshman of the Week accolade in four-consecutive weeks:



1. John Wall

2. Nerlens Noel

3. Devin Booker

4. TyTy Washington Jr. pic.twitter.com/cRcXvBjaV1 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 17, 2022

In convincing wins over the Vanderbilt Commodores and No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers, Washington led the Wildcats with 21.5 points per game with 4.5 assists per contest, He shot 66.7% from the field, 50% from 3-point range and 80% from the free-throw line.

Washington is now the only freshman in college hoops averaging at least 13.0 points, 4.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting at least 45% from the field and 40% or better from deep.

Check out the highlights of Washington’s recent outings thanks to our pal Daniel Hager.

