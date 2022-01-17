Vince Marrow contract details

Vince Marrow has been a key part in the turnaround of the Kentucky Wildcats football program under Mark Stoops, and he now has a new contract showing just that.

KSR reported that at the start of the New Year that Marrow would receive a three-year contract extension, which would be worth more than a million dollars annually.

On Saturday morning, Derek Terry of the Cat’s Pause reported the contract details for the Cats’ lead recruiter.

ICYMI: Vince Marrow signed a new extension that will pay him $1.1 million in 2022, increasing by $100,000 through the 2024 season.https://t.co/HSZH7NGshp — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) January 16, 2022

In the new contract, Marrow will now earn $1.1 million in 2022, and it will grow by $100,000 through the 2024 season. This pay raise now makes him one of the highest paid position coaches in the country.

Alongside coaching the tight-ends, Marrow is also the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator.

It’s no secret how important Marrow has been to this program, and other schools have taken notice. Several years back, Mel Tucker and Michigan State tried to pry Vince out of Lexington, and some rumors swirled this season of LSU trying the same. This contract will not only help keep others schools from getting into a bidding war, but it is a much-earned pay raise for a crucial part of this program.

Kentucky now has three assistant coaches earning north of a million dollars in Marrow, Liam Coen and Brad White. Mark Stoops asked for a bigger budget for his assistant coaching pool, and Mitch Barnhart and the athletic department have obviously delivered.

Marrow has been seen as one of the best recruiters in the country for several years now. He was crucial in landing guys like Benny Snell, Lynn Bowden, Kiyaunta Goodwin, and eventually Wan’Dale Robinson. With this new contract now in place, the “Big Dog” can now focus on doing what he loves to do: Recruit and help develop players into impact NFL players.

Luckily, Marrow will be doing that in Lexington for the years to come.