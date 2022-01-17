College basketball rankings roundup for Kentucky

It was an impressive week for the Kentucky Wildcats, as they came away with two dominating wins. One was on the road against the Vanderbilt Commodores, and the other was a 107-79 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers.
The other good news is that Sahvir Wheeler returned to the floor on Saturday for the firs time since his injury against LSU. In his return, he finished with 21 points, 8 assists, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals on 8/10 shooting.
The Cats learned a lot of the team while Wheeler was out and now, they have two players in Wheeler and TyTy Washington that can run the show allowing some pressure to be lifted off Wheeler.
The impressive saw the Cats make a big jump in the new AP Poll as they jumped 6 spots to No. 12. In the coaches poll, the Cats
The Gonzaga Bulldogs is your new No. 1 overall team after the Baylor Bears suffered their first loss of the season last week.
This is a massive week for the Cats as they travel this Saturday to face the Auburn Tigers who are now ranked as the No. 2 team in the country. The Cats have an opportunity to make a massive statement this week with two tough road games.
AP Poll Top 25
1) Gonzaga Bulldogs
2) Auburn Tigers
5) Baylor Bears
9) UCLA Bruins
10) Houston Cougars
12) Kentucky Wildcats
13) LSU Tigers
16) USC Trojans
18) Texas Tech Red Raiders
19) Ohio State Buckeyes
21) Providence Friars
22) Loyola Chicago Ramblers
23) Texas Longhorns
24) Tennessee Volunteers
Coaches Poll Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Auburn
3. Arizona
4. Purdue
5. Duke
6. Baylor
7. Kansas
8. Wisconsin
9. UCLA
10. Houston
11. Villanova
12. Kentucky
13. Michigan St
14. Iowa State
15. Southern California
16. Louisiana State
17. Illinois
18. Ohio St.
19. Texas Tech
20. Xavier
21. Providence
22. Texas
23. Colorado St.
24. Loyola-Chicago
25. Tennessee*
25. UConn*
*Tie
The Cats made another big jump in the NET rankings as they went from No. 16 and now find themselves at No. 11. Auburn currently sits at No. 5.
KenPom is currently giving the Cats the most respect as they jumped all the way to No. 5 and are actually ahead of Auburn at No. 9. The Cats currently have the fourth-best offensive efficiency in the country.
After falling all the way to No. 17 in the NCAA.com Power 36 rankings, the Cats made a massive jump this week, as they now sit at No. 8. Auburn is their No. 1 overall team.
The Cats have finally made it out of the 20s in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 ranking as they moved from No. 21 to No. 13. Auburn is also the No. 1 team in this ranking.
Kentucky is also on the rise in ESPN’s power rankings for the top 16 teams as they moved from No. 15 to No. 9. Like we have seen with the last two outlets, Auburn came in at No. 1 overall.
