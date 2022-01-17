College basketball rankings roundup for Kentucky

It was an impressive week for the Kentucky Wildcats, as they came away with two dominating wins. One was on the road against the Vanderbilt Commodores, and the other was a 107-79 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers.

The other good news is that Sahvir Wheeler returned to the floor on Saturday for the firs time since his injury against LSU. In his return, he finished with 21 points, 8 assists, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals on 8/10 shooting.

The Cats learned a lot of the team while Wheeler was out and now, they have two players in Wheeler and TyTy Washington that can run the show allowing some pressure to be lifted off Wheeler.

The impressive saw the Cats make a big jump in the new AP Poll as they jumped 6 spots to No. 12. In the coaches poll, the Cats

The Gonzaga Bulldogs is your new No. 1 overall team after the Baylor Bears suffered their first loss of the season last week.

This is a massive week for the Cats as they travel this Saturday to face the Auburn Tigers who are now ranked as the No. 2 team in the country. The Cats have an opportunity to make a massive statement this week with two tough road games.

1) Gonzaga Bulldogs

2) Auburn Tigers

3) Arizona Wildcats

4) Purdue Boilermakers

5) Baylor Bears

6) Duke Blue Devils

7) Kansas Jayhawks

8) Wisconsin Badgers

9) UCLA Bruins

10) Houston Cougars

11) Villanova Wildcats

12) Kentucky Wildcats

13) LSU Tigers

14) Michigan State Spartans

15) Iowa State Cyclones

16) USC Trojans

17) Illinois Fighting Illini

18) Texas Tech Red Raiders

19) Ohio State Buckeyes

20) Xavier Musketeers

21) Providence Friars

22) Loyola Chicago Ramblers

23) Texas Longhorns

24) Tennessee Volunteers

25) Connecticut Huskies

Coaches Poll Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Auburn

3. Arizona

4. Purdue

5. Duke

6. Baylor

7. Kansas

8. Wisconsin

9. UCLA

10. Houston

11. Villanova

12. Kentucky

13. Michigan St

14. Iowa State

15. Southern California

16. Louisiana State

17. Illinois

18. Ohio St.

19. Texas Tech

20. Xavier

21. Providence

22. Texas

23. Colorado St.

24. Loyola-Chicago

25. Tennessee*

25. UConn*

*Tie

The Cats made another big jump in the NET rankings as they went from No. 16 and now find themselves at No. 11. Auburn currently sits at No. 5.

KenPom is currently giving the Cats the most respect as they jumped all the way to No. 5 and are actually ahead of Auburn at No. 9. The Cats currently have the fourth-best offensive efficiency in the country.

After falling all the way to No. 17 in the NCAA.com Power 36 rankings, the Cats made a massive jump this week, as they now sit at No. 8. Auburn is their No. 1 overall team.

The Cats have finally made it out of the 20s in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 ranking as they moved from No. 21 to No. 13. Auburn is also the No. 1 team in this ranking.

Kentucky is also on the rise in ESPN’s power rankings for the top 16 teams as they moved from No. 15 to No. 9. Like we have seen with the last two outlets, Auburn came in at No. 1 overall.

Where do you think the Cats should be ranked? Let us know in the comments section!