Monday Headlines: Skyy Clark’s Message for BBN Edition

Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari and this year’s Wildcats had a rocky start, but have put together an impressive resume as of late. One would say this year’s team appears to be having a lot more “fun” on the court together than past rosters. It’s nothing against the last few teams Calipari has put together. However, when you’re winning everything becomes much more enjoyable.

On Sunday, Kentucky Sports Radio’s Jack Pilgrim tweeted a message from one of next year’s top recruits — Skyy Clark.

.@skyyclark with a message for Big Blue Nation: “I love you guys. Next season is going to be fun, super fun.” pic.twitter.com/Djd8SMxq9d — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) January 16, 2022

Clark is currently joined by Cason Wallace (No. 6) and Chris Livingston (No. 5) for arguably Kentucky’s best recruiting class in history. Despite No. 1 recruit Shaedon Sharpe already being on campus and possibly playing with the Wildcats this year, he won’t be eligible for this summer’s NBA Draft. Therefore, Sharpe is in line to join these three in Kentucky blue next season.

Of course with historic recruiting classes, a historic coach and a historic program come historic expectations. While that may be irrational considering all four are just becoming legal adults, their combined talent level should be unlike we’ve ever seen at Kentucky.

Consider the fact that a few members of this year’s Kentucky team could come back for another season, Clark seems to be right on the money by predicting next year to be “fun, super fun.”

