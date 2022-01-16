Bleav in Kentucky reflects on the greatness of Joe B. Hall

The latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky is out.

This week, Vinny Hardy discussed what was a very emotional Saturday in Big Blue Nation, as legendary head coach Joe B. Hall passed away at the age of 93. Hall is one of only three men ever to play on and coach an NCAA title-winning team (1949, 1978). He’s the only one to do so for the same school, as he helped bring two titles to Lexington.

On the hardwood, the Kentucky Wildcats faced one of their biggest rivals in Tennessee. The Cats would put on a performance that Coach Hall is certainly proud of in a 107-79 dismantling of the Vols.

On the show, Hardy discussed:

Remembering Coach Hall.

How Hall replaced a legend in Adolph Rupp and became his own legend.

John Calipari’s love for Coach Hall.

The current basketball Cats are hitting their stride.

The Bengals finally win a playoff game.

And more!

