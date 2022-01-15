Highlights, box score and MVP from Wildcats’ thrashing of Tennessee

The Kentucky Wildcats were rolling in Lexington today as they played their rivals out of Knoxville, the Tennessee Volunteers.

Looking to honor legendary coach Joe B. Hall, who passed away earlier this morning, the Wildcats came out firing, jumping all over the Vols early on and never let this one be competitive.

The Cats started with a big first half, shooting 77% and taking a 14-point lead going into halftime.

Despite playing the nation's No. 2 defense, the Cats dominance wasn’t a story of the first half, as they shot 69 % from the field and completely ran the Vols out of the gym en route to a 107-79 victory.

In the 28-point blowout, you had to love looking at the stat sheet. We saw Kellen Grady knock down multiple threes, Oscar Tshiebwe pull down lots of rebounds, TyTy Washington score lots of points, Davion Mintz continue his hot streak, and Sahvir Wheeler dominate both ends of the court in his return.

This was the kind of performance that shows Kentucky is fully capable of making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Box score

Game MVP

Despite having multiple players have incredible games. And as hard as it is to pick one player for today’s MVP. We must do it so today’s MVP is none other than Tyty Washington who finished with a career-high 28 points to go with five assists. It was easily the best game of his young career thus far and showed why many projected him as a lottery pick coming into the season.

Of course, the real MVP today was Coach Hall as the Cats had one of their best performances at Rupp Arena in years while honoring the late coach.

