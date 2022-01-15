 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Twitter reactions to UK dominating the Vols and celebrating the life of Joe B. Hall

The Cats put together easily their best performances in recent memory while honoring Coach Hall.

By Zac Oakes
Coach Joe B. Hall says, "C'mon, 'Cats, let's do this!"
USA TODAY Sports

On a day filled with emotions following the news of the passing of former Kentucky Basketball coach Joe B. Hall this morning, the Kentucky Wildcats put together easily their best performance of the season, dominating the rival Tennessee Volunteers to the tune of 107-79.

It was the highest scoring output for the Cats all season, and that’s even more notable considering Tennessee was among the best in the country in scoring defense coming into the game at Rupp Arena.

The Cats started off hot and never took their foot off the gas, taking a 14 point lead into halftime that they turned into a 28-point victory.

Four Wildcats scored in double-digits with TyTy Washington leading the charge at a season-high 28 points on 10-13 shooting followed by Sahvir Wheeler, who made his presence known in his first game back since suffering a neck injury with 21 points on 8-10 shooting and a team-high 8 assists.

Kellan Grady piled on 16 and Davion Mintz scored 10, and Oscar Tshiebwe was one point shy of a double-double with a team-high 12 boards.

Offensively and defensively, the Cats put together strong performances on both ends to pick up a signature win over a top 25 Tennessee team at Rupp Arena. The Cats hadn’t defeated the Vols in Rupp since 2019, so it was a great win over a good Tennessee team.

The Cats have now put together three wins in a row but face stiff challenges over the next couple of games with a road trip to Texas A&M on Wednesday and another road matchup with a top-five Auburn team next Saturday.

But today was All Kentucky, and Twitter had some thoughts on the game.

