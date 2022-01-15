Twitter reactions to UK dominating the Vols and celebrating the life of Joe B. Hall

On a day filled with emotions following the news of the passing of former Kentucky Basketball coach Joe B. Hall this morning, the Kentucky Wildcats put together easily their best performance of the season, dominating the rival Tennessee Volunteers to the tune of 107-79.

It was the highest scoring output for the Cats all season, and that’s even more notable considering Tennessee was among the best in the country in scoring defense coming into the game at Rupp Arena.

The Cats started off hot and never took their foot off the gas, taking a 14 point lead into halftime that they turned into a 28-point victory.

Four Wildcats scored in double-digits with TyTy Washington leading the charge at a season-high 28 points on 10-13 shooting followed by Sahvir Wheeler, who made his presence known in his first game back since suffering a neck injury with 21 points on 8-10 shooting and a team-high 8 assists.

Kellan Grady piled on 16 and Davion Mintz scored 10, and Oscar Tshiebwe was one point shy of a double-double with a team-high 12 boards.

Offensively and defensively, the Cats put together strong performances on both ends to pick up a signature win over a top 25 Tennessee team at Rupp Arena. The Cats hadn’t defeated the Vols in Rupp since 2019, so it was a great win over a good Tennessee team.

The Cats have now put together three wins in a row but face stiff challenges over the next couple of games with a road trip to Texas A&M on Wednesday and another road matchup with a top-five Auburn team next Saturday.

But today was All Kentucky, and Twitter had some thoughts on the game.

In honor of Joe B. Hall pic.twitter.com/D7yisGGsaa — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 15, 2022

Kentucky opens the game in a 1-3-1 zone in honor of Joe B. Hall. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/oyvSYGVYkY — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) January 15, 2022

Citrus Bowl trophy in the house. pic.twitter.com/D3ewn0BOFp — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) January 15, 2022

Cats by 28 pic.twitter.com/615KEqYTzd — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 15, 2022

107 points are the most points Kentucky has ever scored against Tennessee — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 15, 2022

Kentucky’s entire roster right now

pic.twitter.com/QoY06eukVy — Cats Coverage (@CatsCoverage_) January 15, 2022

In one stretch, Kentucky hit 21 of 24 shots. https://t.co/qx8phjcj9w — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 15, 2022

.@KentuckyMBB shot a blistering 78.6% (22 of 28) from the floor, its best shooting half of the season and the best in any half since shooting 84.2% (16 of 19) vs. Alabama on March 10 of the 2018 SEC Tournament. — Kentucky MBB Stats & Info (@UKMBBStatsInfo) January 15, 2022

Tennessee is shooting over 50 percent from the field



AND LOSING BY 30!!!!!! — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 15, 2022

John Calipari now has 200 wins inside Rupp Arena as the Head Coach of Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/Bk2qQDC3pr — Cats Coverage (@CatsCoverage_) January 15, 2022

Kentucky is just the 2nd team to shoot 65+ percent from the field and 60% from 3 against a Division I opponent this season.



UMBC did it against American.



Kentucky did it against the 2nd-ranked defense in the country. — Jared Berson (@JaredBerson) January 15, 2022

BBN, it was an explosion of greatness by the Cats befitting the day we celebrate the life of Coach Hall. A most memorable day for Kentucky Basketball. — Roger Harden (@HardenRoger) January 15, 2022

The Kentucky Wildcats weren't losing to anyone today. This one's for you Coach Joe B. Hall! #BBN pic.twitter.com/S98NyONLki — Jason F. Darnall (@lexiscanis123) January 15, 2022

Kentucky needed a good win on its resume. Hard to ask for a better one than a 28-point win scoring 107 points vs. the No. 2 defense in college basketball. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) January 15, 2022

This is unreal and so much fun — Mary Jo Perino (@mjp18) January 15, 2022

Look back at Tennessee getting ready for this game. pic.twitter.com/jLcf61fTyg — Bryan Kennedy (@BKennedyTV) January 15, 2022

Tennessee has given up 80 points for the first time all season. Only 12 minutes left. — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) January 15, 2022

Think Bilas just mentioned this. Always liked Jay. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 15, 2022

That team I just saw in Rupp Arena can win a National Championship — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 15, 2022

Fulkerson: 0 pts, 0 reb, 3 turnovers



Preseason First Team All-SEC over Oscar — Andrew Cassady (@AndCassady) January 15, 2022

Been saying for a month: This is the first time of the John Calipari era Kentucky, in January, is actually *underrated* - and theyre showing it today



If there are 17 teams better than Kentucky right now, this is the greatest season in the history of college basketball — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) January 15, 2022

This is also a great photo of the two via UK athletics: Joe B. Hall in blue and Denny Crum in red. pic.twitter.com/lq2sUJ4Cko — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) January 15, 2022

.@UKCoachCalipari had nothing but kind words to say about Joe B. Hall after the game: pic.twitter.com/8tBmNLjNVo — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) January 15, 2022

“He took over for Rupp, who would want to do that!”



Calipari to the fans on the postgame radio show, reflecting on the legacy of legendary coach Joe B. Hall. @FOX56News #BBN pic.twitter.com/jMlpXkVBXA — Michael Epps (@MichaelEppsTV) January 15, 2022

That was for you, Coach pic.twitter.com/zLAsy8xpDV — Rob Taylor (@RobBBN) January 15, 2022

