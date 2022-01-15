Joe B. Hall passes away

Former University of Kentucky head coach Joe B. Hall passed away Saturday morning at the age of 93.

Hall was head coach of the men’s basketball program from 1972-85, replacing Adolph Rupp and leading the Wildcats to 297 victories, 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, and a national championship win over Duke in 1978.

Hall is one of only three men to both play on and coach an NCAA championship team (1949, 1978) and is the only one to do so for the same school.

“It is with great sadness we share the passing of the great Joe B. Hall,” UK said on Twitter. “Our hearts are with the Hall family. We love you, Joe B.”

Since retiring, Hall has remained involved with the program and even helped mentor the head coaches who would later come through Lexington, including current UK coach John Calipari

You can read what Calipari had to say about Hall this morning on Twitter.

Coach Joe B. Hall – my friend, my mentor, and an icon in our state and in our profession – passed away this morning. Joe B. Hall took over a program and carried on the winning tradition and legacy of excellence of Kentucky basketball. pic.twitter.com/QirdXnAeMH — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) January 15, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Hall and his family. Thank you for all of the wonderful memories, Coach. Rest in peace.