Saturday Headlines: Beat the Vols Edition

Happy Weekend, BBN.

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are set to take on the Tennessee Volunteers today in their toughest matchup since losing on the road to the LSU Tigers. The truth of the matter is that the Cats haven’t had a hard row to hoe thus far but all of that changes today.

This is the beginning of a stretch where Kentucky has a chance to separate itself from the SEC and prove that they are a team worthy of Final Four conversation. Alabama, Auburn, Kansas are all on the slate along with tough competition from the rest of the SEC.

The Cats will be at full strength against Tennessee and that’s great news. The Vols are very talented and they have players on the perimeter and in the post. Rick Barnes has done a nice job against Calipari and is 7-5 against his friend since joining the SEC.

It’s time to find out what these Cats are made of.

Tweets of the Day

"We've got to protect our home at all costs so we're going to do everything we can in our power to come out with a win."



PREVIEW >> https://t.co/s4Z25gScza pic.twitter.com/SI89uWpFXJ — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 14, 2022

It’s a biggie, folks.

Kentucky coach John Calipari says point guard Sahvir Wheeler practiced yesterday. His guess is, barring a setback, he'll be available for Saturday's game against Tennessee. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) January 14, 2022

Great news!

Quickies

Rick Barnes previews Kentucky | Rocky Top Talk- Tennessee needs a big SEC win as much as Kentucky does.

Oscar Tshiebwe added to Lute Olson Award list | Cats Pause- The big man is gaining serious player of the year momentum. He could seal it in the next month and a half.

Cats and Vols set for a showdown of ranked teams | UK Athletics- Only the third ranked opponent for the Cats this season. 0-2 thus far.

Davion Mintz looking forward to a big time game in Rupp Arena | KSR- Davion Mintz seemed to have found his stride. I talked to the Courier-Journal’s Jon Hale this week and he brought up that Mintz struggled after missing time for that prolonged illness. I hadn’t really considered that as a reason for some of his struggles.

Calipari needs to find more guys he can trust | Vaught’s Views- I think Calipari for sure trusts Oscar, Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington. I think Kellan Grady and Davion Mintz are on the verge of that trust. Keion Brooks or Jacob Toppin would be next in line and Cal needs one of those two.

The SEC doesn’t need the approval of the ACC on the matter of playoff expansion | SDS- Yeah the ACC needs to have a sit at the kid’s table.

Super Wildcard picks | CBS- The NFL Wildcard Weekend is second only to the opening weekend of March Madness. And now we get an extra weekend of it.

Kirk Ferentz and Iowa agree to big extension | ESPN- Don’t think BBN will have to worry about Stoops to Iowa any time soon.

Ja Morant dominating the paint like a seven footer | Sporting News- The Grizzlies are on an absolute tear and Morant is the engine. Steph Curry or Ja Morant for MVP. Who ya got?

