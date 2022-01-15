Kentucky vs. Tennessee game thread and pregame reading

Hearts will be heavy today when the Kentucky Wildcats battle the Tennessee Volunteers, as legendary coach Joe B. Hall passed away this morning at the age of 93.

One of the best to ever do it, Hall won 278 games and a national championship during his time at UK while also winning one as a player under Adolph Rupp.

Head coach John Calipari has announced he will coach today with a rolled up program in his hand, one of Hall’s signature coaching styles.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Coach Hall and his family.

We will honor and celebrate the life of Joe B. Hall during today's pregame. pic.twitter.com/77Hd0bSuip — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 15, 2022

As for the game, it tips off inside Rupp Arena at 1 pm ET. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it online at WatchESPN, the ESPN app, or use a free trial of fuboTV.

The Cats are coming off two impressive blowout wins over Georgia and Vanderbilt. Oscar Tshiebwe has been on another level, with 59 points and 30 rebounds over those two games.

Tennessee has had a strong season to this point as well, with a marquee win over Arizona earlier this year.

It’s going to be a tough game like always, but you can expect that Rupp Arena crowd to make a huge difference today, a game that a lot of fans have waited on after losing in football to the Volunteers and splitting the hoops season series last year.

Here are some pregame reads to get you ready for today’s game.